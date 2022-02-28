Zero emission zone bid could see diesel and petrol vehicle ban in city

Castle Meadow could be included in a potential zero emission zone covering part of Norwich city centre. - Credit: Antony Kelly

A zero emission zone could be created in the heart of Norwich, restricting all but the most eco-friendly vehicles from a series of roads.

Norfolk County Council has revealed details of the scheme, which it hopes could reduce pollution in the city centre and encourage more people to switch to more sustainable forms of transport.

The project is at a very early stage, with the authority preparing to bid for up to half a million pounds from central government to create a business case for a pilot project.

Initially, the scheme would cover only a limited number of streets, but it could lead to a wider area being covered in the future.

However, County Hall bosses are quick to stress that they do not intend the scheme to involve a 'congestion charge' to be imposed on general traffic.

Council bosses say a zero emission zone would eliminate tail pipe emissions within the heart of the city centre. - Credit: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

They say the early thinking is that a zone could cover streets already off limits to the majority of drivers, such as St Stephens Street, Red Lion Street, Castle Meadow and Exchange Street.

That means the main impact, if it were to go ahead, would be on buses, taxis and delivery vehicles.

With the intention of eliminating exhaust emissions, the idea is the plan - along with further government funding - would help with a switch to electric vehicles.

The council says it is too early to say what would happen to non-compliant vehicles.

In Oxford, where a similar zone is about to be launched, all petrol and diesel vehicles, including hybrids, will incur a daily charge unless eligible for a discount or exemption.

However, zero emission vehicles - such as electric cars - will be able to enter that city's pilot area free of charge.

The county council is bidding along with other cities to get up to £500,000 for further development work on how a scheme in Norwich might work.

The council would need to speak to shop owners, bus operators and taxi firms to work up a detailed business case.

The government has said only a small number of cities will be picked.

It has also earmarked extra investment in an "ambitious e-cargo pilot programme", to encourage use of the electrically powered, zero emission bicycles, with boxes and containers fitted, in which goods can be carried.

Beryl - which rents out bicycles, e-scooters and e-bikes in Norwich - already pilots e-cargo bike hire in London and there have been discussions about following suit in the city.

Courier service Zedify is already based in Norwich. - Credit: Zedify

Norwich is also already home to Zedify, a company which runs a hub from which couriers on e-cargo bikes deliver goods.

But council officers acknowledge getting deliveries to businesses within a zero emission zone would also need other solutions, including electric vans and the creation of new 'consolidation hubs'.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Martin Wilby, the county council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “We welcome investment that aims to support a growing economy, strengthen communities and reduce our impact on the environment.

"I’m pleased that we have expressed an interest in this new, innovative fund just announced by the government, as this will allow us to explore, alongside residents and businesses, the exciting possibilities this could bring along with the all-important environmental improvements for Norfolk.

"Should our application be successful, the next step will be to look closely at how this approach could be the right fit for Norwich."

The short timescale for the submission of the expression of interest means the council has yet to speak to businesses about it.

And some firms we contacted were waiting to understand more about what it might mean before commenting. However, First buses have welcomed the move.

This map shows where a potential zero emission zone in Norwich city centre might be located. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The county council is already waiting to find out from the government whether it has been successful in a bid to bring 15 electric buses to the city and is seeking another £106m for further bus improvements.

Steve Wickers, managing director at First Norfolk and Suffolk. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Steve Wickers, managing director at First Norfolk and Suffolk, said: ”We support a zero emission zone for the city centre, which has the potential to deliver air quality benefits and a cleaner, greener environment.

"We look forward to working closely with Norfolk County Council on the details that will provide improvements to the public transport provision in the city and the wider area.”

City car parks at The Forum, Castle Quarter and Chantry Place would be accessible without entering the zone.

Council officers have said they would also find a solution for blue badge holders, with some disabled parking spaces within the zone.

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor for Mancroft, which the zone would be in, welcomed the potential zone.

He said: "It is needed to make the city greener and safer. It will benefit businesses because the city will be a more pleasant place for people to spend their time and their money."





Analysis

The government has a habit of springing invitations to bid for money on councils, with short deadlines and scant information.

So it is hardly surprising that the scheme being proposed by County Hall is currently relatively ill-formed.

But the project being run by the government certainly seems like a good fit with the current thinking at Norfolk County Council.

The existing restrictions on city centre traffic create an obvious area where a zone might be located.

Money is already being sought from the government to get electric buses and there's an appetite on the part of First to make the switch.

However, it could be a harder sell to convince businesses to make use of an e-cargo scheme - although part of the point of getting £500,000 for a business plan is to find ways to make that work.

The council has yet to say what would happen to those who do not comply, but a soon to be introduced scheme in Oxford offers a hint. There, more polluting vehicles will be charged daily fees.

It's also worth noting leaders there are already looking to extend that scheme to cover the whole of the city centre.

Could more streets in Norwich be covered if a pilot is run and deemed a success?

And this is unlikely to be the end of the drive to cut carbon emissions and improve air quality in the city centre.

The Transport for Norwich strategy still includes the potential for congestion charges and workplace parking levies to be explored.