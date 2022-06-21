News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Extinction Rebellion hold summer solstice silent protest over Western Link

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 3:00 PM June 21, 2022
Extinction Rebellion campaigners

Extinction Rebellion campaigners protest about plans for the Western Link near Norwich - Credit: XR Norwich

Opponents of the £198m Norwich Western Link spent the summer solstice staging a silent protest against the road.

Members of the climate change campaign group Extinction Rebellion used the longest day of the year (Tuesday, June 21) to protest against Norfolk County Council's proposed road.

They gathered on a footpath near the planned route of the 3.9-mile road, which would stretch from the A1067 Fakenham Road to the A47 near Honingham.

Extinction Rebellion Western Link protest

Extinction Rebellion members staged a silent protest in the Wensum Valley where the Western Link would be built - Credit: XR Norwich

James Harvey, from XR Norwich, was among those up with the sunrise to take part in the protest.

He said it involved 'silent sentinels' in the Wensum Valley, where what he described as "a rare and beautiful landscape".

Norfolk County Council is waiting to find out if the government will pay £168m towards the currently estimated cost of the road.

The council says it can mitigate or compensate for the road's environmental impacts and that new habitats for wildlife will be created.

But campaigners and groups such as Norfolk Wildlife Trust, are concerned about the impact of the road, part of which would travel on a viaduct, on the Wensum Valley.

The Wensum Valley

The Wensum Valley, near Norwich - Credit: XR Norwich

The council will soon reveal the impact on the road's cost of a route change due to the presence of protected bats.

