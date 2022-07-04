News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Thumbs up for Western Link's skyrocketing costs

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:45 PM July 4, 2022
Norwich Western Link

A visualisation of the Norwich Western Link - Credit: Norfolk County Council

County Hall has agreed to continue pursuing the Norwich Western Link, amid rising costs.

Inflated construction costs - and the need to realign the route due to bats - have pushed the cost of the 3.9-mile mile road up to £251m from the previous estimate of £198m.

The price hike would mean the road, stretching from the A1067 Fakenham Road to the A47 at Honingham, including a viaduct over the River Wensum, would cost about £64m per mile.

While Norfolk County Council insists there remains "an overwhelming case", opponents argue the environmental harm and economic cost are too high.

At a meeting on Monday, Martin Wilby, the council's cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, told his colleagues the road will cut traffic congestion, rat-running and delays to journeys.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council Member for Highways, Infrastructure and Transport. Picture: Dan

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport - Credit: Danielle Booden

Alongside this, he argued it would help businesses and create new wildlife habitats.

The cabinet agreed to continue with the delivery of the NWL project and will ask central government to fund £213.4m of the cost. 

Labour's Emma Corlett described the plan as a "road to ruin" and there were no guarantees the extra costs will be funded by central government.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Four ATVs were stolen from the Royal Norfolk Show in the early hours of June 30

Vehicles worth £50k stolen from Royal Norfolk Show

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters tackled a bus fire in Norwich this morning.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Blaze sees 20 passengers evacuated from city bus

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Michaela Bollard, bar manager, Tiffany Long, head chef, and owners Jonathan and Naomi Pearson (L-R) from The White Hart.

Food and Drink

First-time publicans transform their local and are already winning awards

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Sanders Coaches' 202 service has been blocked by a fallen tree. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Parked cars prevent buses from serving north Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon