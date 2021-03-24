News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Councillors dismiss neighbour's light concerns over orangery plans

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:16 PM March 24, 2021   
Grange Close in Old Catton

Grange Close in Old Catton - Credit: Google Street View

A neighbour's light concerns have been dismissed after planning approval was given to an ‘orangery’ extension. 

Plans for a rear orangery, or garden room, extension on Grange Close, Old Catton, went to Broadland District Council on Wednesday. 

Council officer Matthew Rooke asked the planning committee to decide on the application because one of the applicants - Mr and Mrs Leggett - is a council employee and close relative of a council member. 

The neighbouring property was the only objector to the plans, who raised concerns about the extension affecting light into their conservatory. 

John Fisher, NCC cabinet member for childrens services. Photo: Broadland District Council

Councillor John Fisher spoke in support of the development - Credit: Archant

They said: “Objection due to negative impact on our outlook, overshadowing, overbearing looking at a brick wall, overdevelopment of the site, building on boundary line the plans are too close to our conservatory and would affect our light and it is development within the Conservation Area.” 

You may also want to watch:

However, Mr Rooke and councillors disagreed that it would overshadow the property. 

Councillor John Fisher said: “I’m happy to propose that the development is agreed. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Father arrested after taking his baby from N&N
  2. 2 Pub for sale after owners faced 'barrage of abuse' over homes plan
  3. 3 Council urged to buy 'eyesore' home in quiet cul-de-sac
  1. 4 'Anti-Wetherspoons' app lists almost 500 Norfolk pubs
  2. 5 Chief constable Simon Bailey to step down from Norfolk force
  3. 6 Hospital past expected working life
  4. 7 New bid to replace £595,000 seafront house with 'striking' family home
  5. 8 Single firm to run bin collections across three Norfolk districts
  6. 9 Woman shares lockdown cancer diagnosis and urges others to get test
  7. 10 Tech-savvy thieves use specialist equipment in spate of car thefts

“That it is to the north of the neighbouring property and hence, as the officer pointed out, there will be no impact on light. 

“I really see no reason to object.” 

Development was approved unanimously. 

Broadland District Council
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sedgeford

Which Norfolk villages and towns have seen property interest rocket?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police continue to search for James Brownlee, of William Kett Close, in Norwich who was reported missing on...

Family of missing man informed after body found on riverbank

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Police say they are confident the majority of people across the county will "respect the rationale"

Coronavirus

Covid roadmap: Is Norfolk ready for March 29 lockdown easing?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Cromer from the Pier. Picture: NNDC

The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk and Waveney

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus