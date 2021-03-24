Councillors dismiss neighbour's light concerns over orangery plans

Published: 4:16 PM March 24, 2021

A neighbour's light concerns have been dismissed after planning approval was given to an ‘orangery’ extension.

Plans for a rear orangery, or garden room, extension on Grange Close, Old Catton, went to Broadland District Council on Wednesday.

Council officer Matthew Rooke asked the planning committee to decide on the application because one of the applicants - Mr and Mrs Leggett - is a council employee and close relative of a council member.

The neighbouring property was the only objector to the plans, who raised concerns about the extension affecting light into their conservatory.

Councillor John Fisher spoke in support of the development - Credit: Archant

They said: “Objection due to negative impact on our outlook, overshadowing, overbearing looking at a brick wall, overdevelopment of the site, building on boundary line the plans are too close to our conservatory and would affect our light and it is development within the Conservation Area.”

However, Mr Rooke and councillors disagreed that it would overshadow the property.

Councillor John Fisher said: “I’m happy to propose that the development is agreed.

“That it is to the north of the neighbouring property and hence, as the officer pointed out, there will be no impact on light.

“I really see no reason to object.”

Development was approved unanimously.