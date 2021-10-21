Fly-tipping group fails to make changes, meeting hears

Published: 10:47 PM October 21, 2021

A committee meant to discuss issues with communal bins and fly-tipping across Norwich has so far failed to make any changes.

Ian Stutely, chair of the select committee, gave Thursday evening's city council scrutiny committee the first update since the group was started.

He told members they had carried out a walkabout, talking to residents about issues with fly-tipping and over-flowing communal bins before the summer break.

Mr Stutely said officers had asked for more time to produce data and he had accepted.

But, he said that had not prevented them from coming up with ideas, with recommendations expected "in due course".

Mr Stutely said there would be public consultation on the plans with a report to the scrutiny committee in December.

Councillor Galvin said they had been asking for this because people across the city are "having a bad time" describing it as "two years late".

"It really is important to push hard to get this done - day to day lives are being affected," she said.