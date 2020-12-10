City Hall lions don coronavirus face masks as safety reminder

Published: 8:45 AM December 10, 2020

One of the lions outside City Hall in Norwich, pictured with Terry Hylton, who came up with the idea for them to wear the face coverings. - Credit: Norwich City Counil

Standing guard and overlooking Norwich, they are two of the city's most familiar residents.

And the lions outside City Hall are now being used to encourage people to wear their face masks and protect against coronavirus when out and about in Norwich.

Norwich City Council has fitted two extra-large face coverings to the lions, after being approached by Terry Hylton and Jon Page with the idea. The pair then produced the masks used.

The lions outside City Hall in Norwich now wear large face coverings. - Credit: Norwich City Council

The city council said the move also came after a zoo in Barcelona confirmed four of its lions had tested positive for the virus.

A spokesperson said: “Following the sad news [on Tuesday] that four lions at Barcelona zoo have caught Covid, our pair at City Hall are donning their face masks with pride - to protect themselves and others.”

The two bronze lions were designed by sculptor Alfred Hardiman and flank the main entrance to the building.