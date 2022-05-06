Norwich City Council Elections 2022: Full results

The 2022 city council election saw one upset, with Sewell changing hands to the Green's Alex Catt - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Labour has retained its control of the city council, in a day that saw the loss of a cabinet member.

Following Thursday's election, the Labour group has been dented by the loss of the Sewell ward to the Greens. But increases in their vote share elsewhere will come as a silver lining.

Thirteen of the 39 seats on the city council were up for grabs on Thursday - one in each ward.

Following the count at St Andrew's Hall on Friday, the political make-up of the city council now stands as Labour (25), Greens (11) and Liberal Democrats (three).

The only seat to change hands was Sewell, which went from Labour to the Greens as Alex Catt claimed success with a majority of 398.

Alex Catt, Green Party, who has won the Sewell Ward. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Labour will be feeling the loss of the seat, which was previously held by Matt Packer, the now-former cabinet member for health and wellbeing.

Despite the loss, Alan Waters, the Labour leader, put on a brave face and said the group was feeling "positive" about their results.

He said: "I'm disappointed about the loss of Matthew Packer, he's a very good cabinet member who represented his ward well. I think residents will feel his loss.

"Other than that change, the size of our majority in areas like Crome increased against the Conservatives and we will continue to build on that."

Disappointed Labour councillor, Alan Waters, leader of the council. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Waters branded it a "bad day" for the Conservatives in the city and said it showed confidence in a Labour administration "that works to support the people of Norwich in difficult times."

Last year the Conservatives came within 152 votes of taking the Crome ward, having failed to get a seat on the city council since 2008.

This time round Labour increased its majority to 532, seeing both a drop in the Tory vote and gaining 143 more votes than in 2021.

The Green's leader Lucy Galvin hailed it as a fantastic year for the party both locally and nationally.

Lucy Galvin of the Green Party. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"People like what we do and it comes from hard work," she said.

"We are increasing the number of our councillors every year and gaining Sewell means everything to us.

"People are disillusioned with the main parties and we are providing a positive alternative."

Ms Galvin dedicated the Sewell win to Adrian Holmes, a key Green voice in the fight for the ward who died last year.

Results

Key: C - Conservative, G - Green, I - Independent, L - Labour, LD - Liberal Democrats. Bold indicates the winner. * Indicates the sitting councillor.

Bowthorpe: Mike Sands* (L) 1170, Sean Bennett (LD) 184, Oscar Houseago (C) 409, Maddie Lyall (G) 221. Labour hold. Turnout: 29.1pc.

Catton Grove: Paul Kendrick* (L) 1,236, Hassan Iqbal (C) 563, Tony Park (G) 355, Ian Williams (LD) 143. Labour hold. Turnout: 29.5pc

Crome: Claire Kidman (L) 1360, Steve Barber (C) 828, James Killbery (G) 294, Nigel Lubbock (LD) 115. Labour Hold. Turnout: 31.7pc.

Eaton: Caroline Ackroyd* (LD) 2,069, Peter Prinsley (L) 1,310, Jane Saunders (G) 336, John Ward (C) 560 . Lib Dem hold. Turnout: 55.3pc.

Lakenham: Gurpreet Padda (L) 1391, Paul Davies (LD) 237, James Hammond (C) 464, Sabine Virani (G) 363. Labour hold. Turnout: 32.1pc.

Mancroft: Jamie Osborn* (G) 1606, Jess Carrington (L) 691, Gordon Dean (LD) 55, Iain Gwynn (C) 243. Green hold. Turnout: 35.3pc.

Mile Cross: Vivien Thomas* (L) 1135, Gunnar Eigener (G) 318, Desmond Fulcher (LD) 87, Eric Masters (C) 382. Labour hold. Turnout: 25.2pc.

Nelson: Julie Young (G) 2,138 Lynda Groves (L) 1,476, David Fairbairn (LD) 132, John Fisher (C) 226, Simon Redding (I) 41. Green Hold. Turnout 49.4pc

Sewell: Alex Catt (G) 1580, Matt Packer* (L) 1182, Helen Arundell (LD) 71, Antony Little (C) 238. Green gain. Turnout: 40.7pc

Thorpe Hamlet: Ben Price* (G) 1450, Cavan Stewart (L) 852, Simon Jones (C) 413, Jeremy Hooke (LD)114. Green hold. Turnout: 37.7pc.

Town Close: Cate Oliver* (L) 1,968, Willem Buttinger (G) 661, Mary Chacksfield (C) 534, Carol Chilton (LD) 246. Labour hold. Turnout: 43.4pc.

University: Matthew Fulton-McAlister* (L) 1,170, Tom Holloway (G) 483, Jane Fisher (C) 293, James Hawketts (LD) 148. Labour Hold. Turnout: 29.8pc.

Wensum: Kevin Maguire* (L) 1,395, Alex Atkins (LD) 110, Liam Calvert (G) 735, David King (C) 368. Labour hold. Turnout: 32.2pc.