Grants worth almost £20,000 approved for community hub and skate park
- Credit: North Walsham Phoenix Group
Grants worth almost £20,000 have been agreed to support a new community space and skate park in a market town.
North Norfolk District Council will award £15,000 to North Walsham Phoenix Group to fund its Youth and Community Space, complete with recording studio, in the town's former Barclays bank.
It comes after the group was awarded £20,100 by North Walsham Community Shop, for the space which will also house youth support and family support alongside youth clubs, music and drama in the evenings.
The second grant will see North Walsham Play awarded £4,800 for the development of Trackside, a new skate park.
Once open, the state-of-the-art park will feature two large bowls as well as multiple obstacles including ledges, hand rails and banks.
Virginia Gay, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Wellbeing & Culture said: “Here are some more inspiring projects from communities throughout our district.
"Some of them are small projects, some of them are bigger; what they have in common is that they will make life brighter for the people whom they serve.
You may also want to watch:
"Many congratulations, everyone.”
Most Read
- 1 7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer
- 2 Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale
- 3 7 of the prettiest villages to visit in Norfolk
- 4 What it is like to be registered at Norfolk's busiest GP
- 5 'Hail the size of broad beans' - Thunderstorms hit parts of Norfolk
- 6 Elderly people furious as crumbling church wall closure blocks walkway
- 7 Coastguard and ambulance called to river near Norwich
- 8 Great Yarmouth hits record rate of Covid infections
- 9 Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff
- 10 Head chef whose kitchen burned down leaves restaurant