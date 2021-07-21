News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Grants worth almost £20,000 approved for community hub and skate park

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:56 PM July 21, 2021   
Bob Wright, Mal Gray, Paul Oakes and Annie Abbs of North Walsham Phoenix Group outside the former Barclays bank in North Walsham.

Bob Wright, Mal Gray, Paul Oakes and Annie Abbs of North Walsham Phoenix Group outside the former Barclays bank in North Walsham. Photo: North Walsham Phoenix Group - Credit: North Walsham Phoenix Group

Grants worth almost £20,000 have been agreed to support a new community space and skate park in a market town.

North Norfolk District Council will award £15,000 to North Walsham Phoenix Group to fund its Youth and Community Space, complete with recording studio, in the town's former Barclays bank.

It comes after the group was awarded £20,100 by North Walsham Community Shop, for the space which will also house youth support and family support alongside youth clubs, music and drama in the evenings.

The former bank vault in North Walsham where a brand new recording studio is set to be built.

The former bank vault in North Walsham where a brand new recording studio is set to be built. - Credit: Wayne Beauchamp

The second grant will see North Walsham Play awarded £4,800 for the development of Trackside, a new skate park.

North Walsham Skate Park.

North Walsham Skate Park.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Once open, the state-of-the-art park will feature two large bowls as well as multiple obstacles including ledges, hand rails and banks.

Virginia Gay, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Wellbeing & Culture said: “Here are some more inspiring projects from communities throughout our district.

"Some of them are small projects, some of them are bigger; what they have in common is that they will make life brighter for the people whom they serve.

"Many congratulations, everyone.”


