Council agrees to spend £500k buying homes for homeless

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:42 AM March 17, 2021   
A Norfolk council is to spend more than half a million pounds to purchase homeless accommodation. 

North Norfolk Council cabinet agreed to use £546,270 from its housing budget underspend to fund the purchase of further properties. 

Councillor Greg Hayman said they hoped to purchase properties suitable for people with specific housing needs, such as mobility issues, or people discharged from hospital. 

Councillor Lucy Shires said: “I am delighted that we are providing equal access to homelessness accommodation. 

“As councillor Hayman said before me, it's quite difficult to get temporary accommodation for people who've got additional mobility needs or accessibility needs.  

“So, I really welcome that we are looking to support everyone across the district no matter what their need is for emergency housing because we know that homelessness doesn't discriminate.” 

The cabinet unanimously agreed to use the money for accommodation purchases. 

