Council agrees to spend £500k buying homes for homeless
- Credit: Archant
A Norfolk council is to spend more than half a million pounds to purchase homeless accommodation.
North Norfolk Council cabinet agreed to use £546,270 from its housing budget underspend to fund the purchase of further properties.
Councillor Greg Hayman said they hoped to purchase properties suitable for people with specific housing needs, such as mobility issues, or people discharged from hospital.
Councillor Lucy Shires said: “I am delighted that we are providing equal access to homelessness accommodation.
“As councillor Hayman said before me, it's quite difficult to get temporary accommodation for people who've got additional mobility needs or accessibility needs.
You may also want to watch:
“So, I really welcome that we are looking to support everyone across the district no matter what their need is for emergency housing because we know that homelessness doesn't discriminate.”
The cabinet unanimously agreed to use the money for accommodation purchases.
Most Read
- 1 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
- 2 Escape to the sun? Norwich Airport plans reopening with new flights
- 3 One year of Covid: The areas with the most and fewest deaths
- 4 Zaks brings back mobile burger van - introducing 'Lil Blue'
- 5 Anger as developer removes 'little forest' of trees
- 6 'Have we learned nothing?' - Caroline Flack's mum fears Meghan Markle saga shows nothing has been learned from daughter's death
- 7 Gang followed woman for 100 miles to steal Rolex watch, court hears
- 8 Armed police called to Norwich house
- 9 New manager at Pensthorpe reveals date for reopening
- 10 Police find faults after pulling over 26m vehicle