Search goes on for new boss at Norse Group after chief executive's exit

The search for a new chief executive for a major company owned by Norfolk County Council continues - as fresh questions were asked about the departure of the last top officer.

Set up as an arms-length company by County Hall, Norse Group provides a range of services in England and Wales, including facilities management, property services and residential care homes.

But Dean Wetteland, chief executive of Norse Group since 2018, resigned from the company with immediate effect at the end of November.

A spokeswoman for Norse said at that time that Mr Wetteland, who had been with the company for 17 years, tendered his resignation for personal reasons and to take time out to spend with his family.

Justin Galliford, chief operating officer of Norse Commercial Services, is serving as interim chief executive while the search for a successor goes on.

The recruitment situation was further complicated in that Norse Group chair Fiona McDiarmid's term in that role was ending, so recruitment could not start until she was replaced.

At a meeting of Norfolk County Council's cabinet this week, Brian Watkins, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at County Hall, asked Conservative council leader Andrew Proctor when a new chief executive would be in place.

Mr Proctor replied the recruitment campaign was now under way, with Andy Wood, former chairman of the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, having replaced Ms McDiarmid as Norse Group chairman.

But Mr Watkins said: "I'd like to ask what were the underlying issues which led to the departure of the previous chief executive and what safeguards do you think need to be introduced in order to avoid similar problems in the future?"

Mr Proctor said a note had been circulated in November saying Mr Wetteland had left.

He added: "Where we are at the moment with the company is getting on with recruiting a new chief executive and a number of other senior positions in the company as well."

Mr Watkins said that did not answer his question about the reasons for the departure, although Mr Proctor said that had been explained in the note which had been circulated.

Mr Watkins asked Mr Proctor: "What are you trying to hide?"

Mr Proctor replied: "Nothing. You know that, so let's leave it at that."