High Court threat to transport plan dropped

A legal challenge against a blueprint for transport in Norfolk has been dropped by campaigners.

Norfolk County Council was facing a potential judicial review over its Local Transport Plan.

That plan is the council's vision, for up to 2036, to improve highways, encourage walking, cycling, bus and rail use and to deliver major projects like the Norwich Western Link and Long Stratton bypass.

In May, Andrew Boswell, a former Green county and city councillor, had warned the council he was considering legal action, instructing solicitors to warn County Hall about a possible High Court challenge.

Mr Boswell said he is no longer pursuing the review and is instead focusing on a legal challenge to dualling of A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham.

He said: "We still believe it is unlawful but we have got to bigger fish to land with the A47 and it is difficult to know if the courts would be sympathetic to a case on the ground we were fighting."

County Hall lawyers have always maintained their case over the blueprint's legality is "robust".