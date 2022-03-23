Spaceport hopes as Norfolk eyes space race millions

The rocket launched off Benbecula, in the Outer Hebrides, on Thursday August 26. - Credit: Jeff Holmes/PA

Norfolk could be set for a stellar future thanks to the space race, say business chiefs who believe it could land the county millions of pounds.

Part of the county could even serve as a spaceport for the launch of rockets.

With the government keen to give the UK's space industry lift-off, business leaders think the county has rich potential to benefit.

New Anglia Local Enterprise (LEP) wants to position the county to attract more companies involved with the space sector and to help fulfil the potential of those already here.

And the LEP - which works with businesses and councils to drive economic growth in Norfolk and Suffolk - is to hire a space sector consultant to bring in crucial expertise to maximise the opportunities.

David Dukes, head of inward investment at New Anglia LEP, outlined how the space sector was one of four new potential priorities for the partnership, along with food processing/manufacturing, health and medical technology and digital technology.

During a presentation to county councillors, he said people might be forgiven for wondering why the LEP was keen to promote space, given Norfolk is not exactly Cape Kennedy - the Florida spaceport NASA launched moon missions from.

But he said: "We are in the process of appointing an experienced consultant to improve our understanding of the space sector in Norfolk and Suffolk.

"We know we have got some assets here - a number of key companies.

"We will look to develop a proposition around satellite applications.

"The government is putting a lot of money into the sector at the moment and we need to have something authentic to hook into it."

Among the companies in Norfolk leading the way with space technology is Gravitilab Aerospace Services, based at Scottow Enterprise Park.

Last year, the company launched a rocket, called ADA, several hundred feet into the sky off a Scottish island.

ADA’s launch from Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides marked a successful trial for a consortium which wants to open a spaceport there.

And Rob Adlard, Gravitilab's technical director, hopes there will come a point when Norfolk has its own spaceport launching rockets.

He said: "We are going through a process with the Civil Aviation Authority to license a piece of airspace to have as a spaceport.

"We will need support to try to achieve that, so we would welcome the LEP's assistance."

As well as its reusable launch vehicles, the company has an unmanned aerial vehicle drone system, which provides a microgravity environment - useful for scientific research.

Mr Adlard welcomed the LEP's commitment to forge a strategy for the space sector.

He said: "I go to conferences and people ask why are you building rockets in Norfolk? So, I point out that Norfolk has some real advantages.

"There's a lot of opportunities here and science research, which meshes with what we do, in places such as the John Innes Centre.

"The government wants to create these space clusters and that will be competitive.

"Every region needs to be promoting what they have, so I am really glad the LEP is doing this strategic work."

The government last year launched its National Space Strategy, with the global space economy projected to grow from an estimated £270bn in 2019 to £490bn by 2030.

And Mid-Norfolk MP George Freeman, the government's minister for science and technology, said he was keen to see Norfolk embrace the opportunities presented.

He said: "The UK commercial space and satellite sector is worth £16bn and growing fast, with hundreds of organisations putting satellites into orbit for Earth observation for everything from digital supply train tracking to air traffic control, precision farming, broadband and GPS.

"This is creating huge opportunities for new companies, especially in agritech, shipping and earth sciences - which our area has many opportunities to benefit from.

"As a Norfolk MP and minister for science and technology, I'm keen to see us grab for new jobs and opportunities in our area."

Graham Plant, Norfolk County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth, said: “Exploring the market opportunity to develop propositions for the space sector demonstrates how ambitious our strategy is.

"The sector is closely linked to our expertise in advanced manufacturing, and Norfolk is home to companies operating in this field already, so shooting for the stars is very much our approach."