Parks and green spaces across Norwich and Great Yarmouth are set to be spruced up, after the two areas qualified to receive £85k each in government funds.

The two councils were selected to receive 'Levelling Up Parks' funding through a process which looked at the levels of deprivation and access to green spaces in each local authority.

The councils will now need to ‘opt in’ to the funding and submit a project proposal in the autumn, outlining how they’ll use the money.

Within each £85,000 grant, some £66,000 is to be used for the planning and creation or improvement of a park, with the remaining £19,000 to be used for a “tree uplift”, covering the price of planting new trees and related costs.

Neither council would provide specific examples at this stage of how the money would be spent, but councillor Adam Giles, the city's cabinet member for parks, said: “We’re so pleased to learn Norwich has been selected to benefit from the Levelling Up Parks Fund and we’ll look to submit our proposals by the September deadline.

Norwich city councillor Adam Giles - Credit: Norwich City Council

“This funding will help us deliver more improvements and facilities in the city and secure the long-term future and protection of parks and open spaces in Norwich.”

A Great Yarmouth Borough Council spokesman said: “We are already working to improve the quality of our green spaces and the number of trees in urban areas within the borough.

The Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

“In recent years the council has renovated the Venetian Waterways on the Great Yarmouth seafront, restoring its gorgeous park spaces, lakes, and canals.

“Our current Trees for Cities project will see around 500 new trees planted over two years.

“This additional funding from the Levelling Up Parks Fund could help us do even more, and we will be working over the summer to identify how to use it to get the biggest benefits for our residents.”

Levelling up secretary Greg Clark said: “Over the past few years, the importance of spending time with loved ones and getting outdoors has become even more apparent, and this latest government funding will help people living in urban areas do just that.

Levelling up secretary Greg Clark MP - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

“I look forward to seeing the new parks come to life and making a real difference to people’s daily lives for years to come.”