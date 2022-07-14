'I am ready to be prime minister' - Norfolk MP launches leadership bid

Liz Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, at the launch of her campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at King's Buildings, Smith Square, London - Credit: PA

Liz Truss used her Conservative leadership campaign launch to stress her credentials to become prime minister this morning, pledging that she would be ready from “day one”.

At a speech in central London, the foreign secretary and MP for South West Norfolk admitted that she did not have a conventional Tory background but promised to deliver Conservative values while in office.

“I will campaign as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative,” she said.

“I am ready to be prime minister from day one.”

She opened her speech with a clear message: “We are at a critical moment for our country.

“Now is the time to be bold, we cannot have business-as-usual economic management, which has led to low growth for decades.”

To shouts of “hear, hear”, she said that it was time to deliver on Brexit and “win the fight for freedom, at home and abroad”.

Ms Truss has been South West Norfolk MP since 2010 and is also minister for women and equalities, having also previously held government roles including as justice secretary, chief secretary to the Treasury and international trade secretary.

In Wednesday's first round of voting by Tory MPs, Ms Truss finished third with 50 votes, behind former chancellor Rishi Sunak (88) and trade minister Penny Mordaunt (67).

She was speaking in central London ahead of the second round of votes taking place between 11.30am and 1.30pm, with the result to be announced at 3pm.

Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugenhadt and Suella Braverman also remain in the contest but the person with the fewest votes today will be eliminated.

Quizzed on why she had not quit Boris Johnson’s cabinet, Ms Truss said that she was a “loyalist”.

She explained: “I am a loyal person. I am loyal to Boris Johnson. I supported our prime minister’s aspirations.”

However, while she promised to continue the government’s levelling-up ambitions, she also pledged a change of tack on the economy and to reverse the planned rise in national insurance.

Ms Truss dodged questions about worries she could be outflanked by rival Mordaunt, instead stressing the wide array of talent the leadership contest is displaying.

The MPs from our region to have publicly backed Ms Truss are Chloe Smith (Norwich North) and Therese Coffey (Suffolk Coastal).

George Freeman (Mid Norfolk) and Duncan Baker (North Norfolk) have backed Ms Mordaunt for leader and James Wild (North West Norfolk) has backed Mr Sunak.