A firefighter brings his hose to bear on the fire at Brancaster - Credit: Derek Woodhouse

Fears have been raised of a potential repeat of the recent fires which devastated homes across Norfolk, as the dry spell continues and warmer weather is predicted to be on the way

Norfolk's fire crews say they remain on 'high alert' in case of more major incidents, with forests and wooded areas still seen as a severe risk.

Concerns have also been raised about the physical effects on firefighters of the recent surge in call-outs, with union bosses saying many of their members have still not recovered.

While temperatures have dropped from record highs last week, the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) is keeping at a “heightened level of operational preparedness” in case of a future emergency.

Tony White, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service’s head of prevention, said the weather has been extremely dry despite the dropping temperatures, with only two thirds of the average rainfall expected since January.

He added: “This means the risk of fire remains high, and we’re at a heightened level of operational preparedness, along with our partners across Norfolk, to respond to any incidents.

Tony White, head of prevention at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

“Everyone can do their bit by staying safe and being aware of the risk of wildfires: in these conditions, leaving glass outside can be enough to catch the sun’s rays and start a fire, while driving on dry grass or fields – where your vehicle’s exhaust can reach temperatures over 500c – can be a risk as well.”

Ryan Hastings, secretary of the Norfolk branch of the Fire Brigades Union, said while the number of calls had dropped, staff were still extremely busy with many areas still a high risk.

“We are still dealing with a lot of incidents and the forests across Norfolk remains a severe risk.

“There’s been little rain so the ground is tinder dry.”

However, Mr Hastings said staff were still exhausted from last week’s incidents, which saw 300 blazes and teams drafted in from other areas, including Merseyside and Avon.

The aftermath of a field fire in Ashill which has also destroyed a number of homes. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

He added: “They are feeling totally exhausted, I think we had five people suffering from heat exhaustion last week and one ended up in hospital because of the hard work they were demonstrating. One said they had to work 20 hours straight.

“On a day-to-day basis we can cope but if we had another day like last Tuesday we would have to rely on mutual assistance [from other brigades]. NFRS needs some serious investment.”

The union boss was also concerned events like this would become more common in the future as climate change hits.

At the same time, farmers and landowners have been taking extra measures to keep people safe.

The huge field fire in Ashill has destroyed homes and gardens - Credit: Submitted

Brian Finnerty, a spokesman for the NFU's East Anglia branch, said farmers have been keeping vehicles on hand in case they need to cut a line through to prevent fires from spreading.

Farmers have also being urged to fit fire suppression systems to their vehicles.

The dry weather has meant farmers have been able to harvest more earlier than in previous years, which means the risk of fire on crop fields has been reduced.

But NFU recently warned this has also severely hampered grass growth which could hit feed supplies for the winter.

And harvested fields, which are still covered in crop stubble, can still be a danger, Mr Finnerty said: “They can burn quite quickly as we have seen in the heatwave on Tuesday.

“The farmers I have been speaking to have been taking extra precautions and we are trying to get the message out to the public for them to be careful.”

NFU Deputy President Tom Bradshaw, who farms in Essex, said the dry weather has been huge challenge for many farms, and highlighted the need for the government and other agencies to better plan and manage the nation’s water resources.

“This will help build resilience into the farming sector and provide investment opportunities for irrigation equipment and to build more on-farm reservoirs.

“The lack of rain means crops such as sugar beet and maize are showing signs of stress, while there are challenges for farmers needing to irrigate field veg and potatoes.”





Firefighters damping down at a bungalow which was destroyed in the fire at Brancaster - Credit: Chris Bishop

What can you do?

Don’t drop cigarettes or any burning item onto dry ground

Don’t leave glass products behind when enjoying time outside, direct sunlight through glass can cause fire risk

Don’t use barbeques in fields, open grassland, parks and forests, especially during periods of hot, dry weather

Don’t use single-use portable barbeques, not only are they a significant fire risk but you cannot recycle any part of it. Where these are used ensure they are fully extinguished and cold before safe disposal.

Be aware of using barbeques, fire pits or bonfires around thatched properties

Consider an evacuation plan - make a list of essential items each family member would need, such as valuables, medication, money, clothing, food

NFRS said one of the most important actions you can take to protect your home, belongings and family is to ensure you have suitable and adequate Home Insurance.