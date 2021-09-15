Electric vehicle owners could have to pay £50 to run cables to cars

Published: 11:35 AM September 15, 2021

People will need to get a £51 licence if they want to charge electric vehicles from their homes and need the cable to cross a public footpath. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Owners of electric vehicles in Norfolk who do not have driveways face having to pay just over £50 for a licence to run cables over public footpaths to charge their cars.

And Norfolk County Council officers will need to carry out an assessment to make sure the cable is safe and secure and does not impede people in wheelchairs and those with pushchairs.

The council says it is getting increasing numbers of queries from people over charging electric vehicles at home, but does not currently have a policy in place.

Council officers say people having to pay for licences to be able to charge electric cars should be a "short-term fix" until more public charging points are created. - Credit: Archant

As of April this year, there were 2,631 electric vehicles registered across Norfolk.

But there are fewer than 198 public charging points across the county, 44 of which are in Norwich.

The council has put together a new electric vehicle strategy, which was discussed by its infrastructure and development select committee on Wednesday.

The strategy acknowledges that, particularly in Norwich's terraced streets, many people do not have driveways.

So, in the absence of public charging points, they would need cables from their homes - and the council would charge such people £51.36 for a two-year licence to permit cables to be used.

Council officers said that would be a "temporary fix" while more public electric charging points are put in place as electric car ownership increases.

But councillors questioned why Norfolk was charging for licences, when others were not, while concerns were raised over cables "trailing" over paths.

Brian Watkins, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at County Hall. - Credit: Liberal Democrats

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat councillor for Eaton, said: "It's worth pointing out that other Conservative councils, such as Hampshire, are not charging.

"I do worry it will be seen as a way to cover our costs and is a bit of a cash cow."

Claire Bowes, Norfolk county councillor for the Watton area - Credit: Claire Bowes

And Claire Bowes, Conservative county councillor for Watton, raised concerns over whether the cables would be safe.

Grahame Bygrave, the county council's director of highways and waste, said the charges were in line with other highway charges, such as allowing a skip on the road.

And he said the assessments would ensure the cables were safe.

He said the council had looked at best practice in other areas and said: "It is a tricky one because there is the issue of people using footways.

"We wouldn't want hundreds of cables trailing over the footways every few metres."

He said the council was working with UK Power Networks on trials to get more public charging points installed in terraced streets.

Mr Bygrave said: "The long term view is there will be more charge points at other destinations like workplaces or elsewhere to allow this to be a short-term fix."

Potential sites for the trial of electric charging points have been identified on residential streets in Norwich, including Nelson, Mancroft, Mile Cross, Sewell, Thorpe Hamlet, Lakenham and Town Close.

The council says those areas were selected for the pilot project through a data-led exercise, which identified a low availability of off-street parking, combined with a high proportion of car ownership per household.

The council hopes to get money for that from the Office

for Zero Emission Vehicles’ (OZEV) On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme and private investment from a third-party installer/operator.

The council would not own and operate any of these charging points, but would use its authority powers to allow them to be installed, which could begin next year.

Council officers said: "It is clear through the pilot project that lack of capacity in the energy network infrastructure will be a key barrier to public electric vehicle charge point rollout across the county.

"The commercial viability of private investment into public charge points is also likely to be more challenging in smaller, rural towns and villages.

"The council will continue to work with UK Power Networks and other partners to identify and exploit future opportunities."

They also said that updating the Norfolk Parking Standards will place more onus on developers to provide suitable charging points within their developments.

The forecast uptake of electric vehicles across Norfolk by 2030 is 168,279 (26.8pc of vehicles), rising from 1,931 in 2019 (0.3pc), and 25,924 (4.9pc) in 2025.