Millions could be spent on more cycle and walking routes in Norfolk

Plans for walking and cycling in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn have been published. - Credit: Antony Kelly

More than a hundred miles of new or improved walking and cycling routes could be created in Norfolk - if the government can be persuaded to stump up millions of pounds.

New blueprints detailing extensions and improvements to routes in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn have been published.

The plans are part of a push to get people to swap their cars for healthier ways of getting out and about.

New plans detail how cycle and pedestrian routes in Norfolk could be improved and extended. - Credit: PA

It could see miles of improved cycle lanes and footpaths, roundabout revamps, new crossings and bridges, better cycle parking and redesigned junctions.

The intention is to convince people to take short journeys - such as to work - by walking or cycling, rather than using cars.

And council bosses want the public to suggest other new routes across the county.

While most of the schemes are currently unfunded, the hope is, that, by having such plans in place, it will put Norfolk at the front of the queue for millions of pounds of government cash to promote alternatives to driving.

Norfolk County Council has been working with all district and borough councils to develop the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans.

Plans for Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn have all been completed and outline where a string of changes could be made.

Those are divided up into short-term, medium-term and long-term changes, depending on how successful bids for funding are.

What are in the plans?

Norwich

Norwich already has eight cycle routes, which cover about 60 miles.

A map showing where cycle routes in and around Norwich could be extended or improved. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

But the plan proposes improvements to them, including:

Connecting Horsford and Harford to the city centre by extending the yellow pedalway.

That would improve access to the Airport Industrial Estate and the Airport Aviation Academy, while a feasibility study would explore ways to create cycling and walking connections to the Harford Park and Ride site.

Making the blue pedalway, linking Wymondham and Sprowston to the city centre, safer, including new crossings.

Connecting Hethersett and Wroxham to the city centre by extending the pink pedalway.

More cycle lanes could be created in Norwich to encourage people to swap cars for bicycles. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Extending the green pedalway to connect with Easton, including a cycling and walking bridge over the A47.

Upgrades between Rackheath and the city centre, including new cycle lanes.

Improvements to the red pedalway between the city centre and Thorpe Marriott.

A new link to Whitlingham via a bridge over the River Yare, would improve access to the planned regeneration of the area around the former Colman's factory.

New links for the brown pedalway to connect Drayton and Poringland to the city centre.

Improvements to the orbital orange and purple pedalways, including traffic calming and possible segregated cycle ways in Hellesdon.

Some funding will come from the £32m Transforming Cities and £25m Town Fund Scheme already awarded to Norwich.





Great Yarmouth

Seven safe cycling routes, connecting key points across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston are proposed.

Improved walking and cycling routes are planned for Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Bass

The longest of them would be a 6.5m cycle route from the Outer Harbour to Caister, part of more than 20 miles of cycle ways in total.

Other routes include from Yarmouth town centre to Bure Park, from the town centre to Nelson's Monument, routes to Beacon Business Park and from Gorleston to Bradwell.

Work needed to make the routes safer would include the creation of segregated cycle lanes, shared-use paths, traffic calming, new crossings and junction improvements.

The plans for Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. - Credit: NCC

The plans also incorporate two walking routes for the two town centres and their seafronts, with wider footpaths, new signs, resurfacing work, dropped kerbs, new crossings and tactile paving.

The plan also includes possible other routes to better connect towns and villages in the area, such as Acle, Winterton, Potter Heigham, Bradwell and Belton.

King's Lynn

Six colour coded active travel routes and a dedicated walking zone would be created, covering more than 20 miles.

Many of the routes already exist, but improvements would be made.

Among them is a 3.4 mile route from Clenchwarton to the town centre, which would include better lighting, new and extended segregated cycle paths and a new bridge connecting Hardings Way to Boal Street.

A four-mile route from the bus station to Grimston Road in North Lynn would entail new cycle lanes, crossings and junction improvements.

Another route would connect the bus station to West Winch, which could see a revamp for Southgates Roundabout.

The Southgates roundabout in King's Lynn could get a revamp under plans to encourage cycling and walking in the town. - Credit: Ian Burt

A further scheme could see a disused railway line used to create a route from King's Lynn to Bawsey Country Park.

What about other parts of Norfolk?

Council bosses are also putting together a Norfolk-wide plan.

They are asking people to suggest places where they would like to see new routes and to say what would encourage them to swap cars for walking or cycling.

People can draw lines on a digital map to show where they would like new walking or cycling routes to be.

Matt Hayward, lead projects manager at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Matt Hayward, lead projects manager at Norfolk County Council, said: “The wider plan for Norfolk is still at an early stage so any feedback is crucial in helping to shape this important project.

"We want to know what you think will work, and what could help people to cycle and walk more.

“By improving the cycling and walking network within Norfolk we can help cut congestion, improve air quality and help combat climate change.

"These are all in addition to the health and wellbeing benefits gained through regular exercise.”

People can take part in the survey at www.norfolk.gov.uk/activetravel until Monday, May 30.