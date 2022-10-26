Two senior officers leave County Hall as council makes savings

Two of the most senior officers at County Hall are to step down, as the authority looks to make huge savings.

Simon George, executive director of finance and commercial services, and Helen Edwards, director of governance, are both leaving Norfolk County Council.

The announcement of the departure of two of the most senior executives at the authority comes as it prepares to make cuts to tackle a huge funding gap of at least £60m. Both will leave in the new year.

Mr George has been in the post since May 2015 with responsibility for the council's budget of more than £2 billion.

Ms Edwards is the council's primary source of advice on all legal issues.

Neither officer will be replaced on a like-for-like basis, with existing team members taking over their responsibilities.

Norfolk County Council has not confirmed how much money will be saved by the pair's departure.

Earlier this year, bosses at the Conservative-controlled council said jobs were at risk at County Hall, with consultants brought in to establish where millions of efficiency savings could be made.

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group, said council bosses now needed to explain why two senior jobs have been funded for so long, if the authority was able to manage without them.

Labour's Steve Morphew - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

"[Andrew] Proctor is the executive leader who has been running up the costs of his senior team and is now paying millions to consultants to do the job he has failed to do," he said.

"I am also extremely worried these are two roles the law requires to make sure councils are well run, spend public money properly and live within our means.

"Allocating these statutory responsibilities to more junior posts could water down or reduce the authority of those roles and has to be against the interests of the county."

Ben Price, leader of the Green group, said: "These are important roles that demand due diligence and time from whoever is in there.

"I'm concerned that the savage cuts to local authorities from the government could be undermining the robustness of these strategically important roles within the council."

County council leader Andrew Proctor, said: “Simon intends to pursue a range of other professional interests and Helen intends to continue working in the public sector. I thank them both for their service and we will miss them."