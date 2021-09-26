Published: 5:30 AM September 26, 2021

The role of mental health champion was removed by the county council following the 2021 local elections. - Credit: Getty Images

A councillor is calling for Norfolk County Council to bring back the position of mental health champion following the news last month that the role had been scrapped.

The position had been occupied since 2013 by Labour councillor Emma Corlett until the member champion roles were redistributed following the May local elections.

Labour councillor Emma Corlett, who had occupied the role of member champion since 2013 - Credit: Archant

A scheme encouraging councils to have Mental Health Champions was started by the Centre for Mental Health.

In a tweet, Ms Corlett had called it a “regressive and shameful step”, adding that it was a role she had “worked really hard at for last eight years in non-partisan way.”

Graham Plant, deputy leader of the council, said at the time: "Norfolk County Council understands and appreciate the need for excellent mental health services across the county.

Graham Plant, the Conservative deputy leader of Norfolk County Council - Credit: Archant

"Mental health is the golden thread linking many of the new roles together, such as older people, apprentices and young people and disabilities [roles], this will play a crucial and enhanced role in the work carried out and has not been forgotten."

Now, Labour councillor Brenda Jones has prepared a motion which will go before the council on Monday to reinstate the position.

The motion is being put forward by Labour councillor Brenda Jones - Credit: Labour Party

The motion has been seconded by Liberal Democrat councillor Lucy Shires, who serves as North Norfolk District Council’s mental health champion.

Mrs Jones said: “I was particularly disappointed about losing the mental health champion… particularly in light of what’s happened in Norfolk with Cawston Park and the deaths of people who had been detained under the Mental Health Act.

“It just seems to be really bad timing, and very wrong, and I’m not sure why they’re doing it.”

Her motion also notes and calls into question the fact that all 12 of the current member champions are Conservatives.

“I feel that if you’re having to give allegiance to your party, then how can you stand up for the rights of the people?” said Mrs Jones.

“Are they going to stand up and be counted? Are they going to represent the interest group they’re supposed to be championing?” she asked.

The motion will be considered at Monday’s county council meeting, which starts at 10am and can be streamed on YouTube.