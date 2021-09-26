News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Calls to bring back council's Mental Health Champion role

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:30 AM September 26, 2021   
Coronavirus has fuelled feelings of loneliness, anxiety and fears for the future.

The role of mental health champion was removed by the county council following the 2021 local elections. - Credit: Getty Images

A councillor is calling for Norfolk County Council to bring back the position of mental health champion following the news last month that the role had been scrapped. 

The position had been occupied since 2013 by Labour councillor Emma Corlett until the member champion roles were redistributed following the May local elections. 

Councillor Emma Corlett

Labour councillor Emma Corlett, who had occupied the role of member champion since 2013 - Credit: Archant

A scheme encouraging councils to have Mental Health Champions was started by the Centre for Mental Health. 

In a tweet, Ms Corlett had called it a “regressive and shameful step”, adding that it was a role she had “worked really hard at for last eight years in non-partisan way.”

Graham Plant, deputy leader of the council, said at the time: "Norfolk County Council understands and appreciate the need for excellent mental health services across the county.

Graham Plant, Councillor, at the grand reopening of the Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake, Great Y

Graham Plant, the Conservative deputy leader of Norfolk County Council - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

"Mental health is the golden thread linking many of the new roles together, such as older people, apprentices and young people and disabilities [roles], this will play a crucial and enhanced role in the work carried out and has not been forgotten."

Now, Labour councillor Brenda Jones has prepared a motion which will go before the council on Monday to reinstate the position.

Brenda Jones, Labour county councillor. Pic: Labour Party.

The motion is being put forward by Labour councillor Brenda Jones - Credit: Labour Party

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk wakes up to empty pumps – despite assurances of ‘ample fuel stocks’
  2. 2 Huge seaside home with indoor pool for sale for £600,000
  3. 3 Man dies in hospital after fight near Norfolk pub
  1. 4 Why has a golden dome appeared in this Norfolk town?
  2. 5 The Bill star reveals he has moved to Norfolk and why he loves it
  3. 6 Delays on roads as petrol queues continue
  4. 7 Dramatic pictures as huge barn fire breaks out near coast
  5. 8 Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages
  6. 9 Queues form at Norfolk petrol stations - despite reassurances over stock
  7. 10 A11 to undergo 18 months of roadworks

The motion has been seconded by Liberal Democrat councillor Lucy Shires, who serves as North Norfolk District Council’s mental health champion. 

Mrs Jones said: “I was particularly disappointed about losing the mental health champion… particularly in light of what’s happened in Norfolk with Cawston Park and the deaths of people who had been detained under the Mental Health Act. 

“It just seems to be really bad timing, and very wrong, and I’m not sure why they’re doing it.”

Her motion also notes and calls into question the fact that all 12 of the current member champions are Conservatives. 

“I feel that if you’re having to give allegiance to your party, then how can you stand up for the rights of the people?” said Mrs Jones. 

“Are they going to stand up and be counted? Are they going to represent the interest group they’re supposed to be championing?” she asked.

The motion will be considered at Monday’s county council meeting, which starts at 10am and can be streamed on YouTube.

Norfolk County Council
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Autumn Lights is coming to the Norfolk Showground this November. 

Visit Norfolk | Video

Spectacle of light with 'Norfolk's biggest ever firework display' announced

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A rare Airbus Beluga XL has been spotted flying over Norfolk.

Rare Airbus Beluga XL spotted over Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Covers on fuel pumps at a Shell filling station in Smithdown Road, Liverpool. Deliveries to supermar

Petrol stations close nationally as HGV driver crisis worsens

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile. Seaside towns need to find creative ways to challenge deprivation acco

Man dies after 'medical incident' on Yarmouth seafront

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon