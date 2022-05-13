Organisations urged to pledge to do more for young people

Sara Tough, executive director of Children Services at Norfolk County Council, Matthew Winn, director of Community Health, Tracey Bleakley, CEO designate at Norfolk & Waveney Integrated Care Board (NHS), Paul Sanford, Chief Constable of Norfolk police and Dr Louise Smith, director of Public Health at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Organisations and businesses from Norfolk are being invited to pledge to make at least one new promise or commitment to help change things for the better for children and young people.

The invitation has come as the Norfolk Children and Young People Strategic Alliance (CYPSA) officially launched the Flourishing in Norfolk Strategy and the Flourish Pledge at an event attended by representatives of more than 25 county organisations.

CYPSA is a Norfolk partnership of organisations working with children and young people and their families including councils, health services, police, and the voluntary sector.

At the event , which was called Together – Flourishing in Norfolk, representatives each pledged their shared ambition to make Norfolk an even better place to grow up and flourish for children and young people. This commitment will be followed in the coming weeks with specific pledges of what will be done to bring about real change in the coming year.

Flourish reflects what young people have said is most important to them: their family and friends, access to learning, opportunities to lead a good life, being understood, building resilience, respect for their individuality, feeling safe and being healthy.

Euan Duffield, member of Youth Parliament for North Norfolk, Broadland and Great Yarmouth, said: “In order for Flourish to succeed, we need everyone to play their part and for the whole of Norfolk to work together."

The Flourish badge - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Sara Tough, chair of the Norfolk Children and Young People's Strategic Alliance and executive director of Children's Services at Norfolk County Council, said: “We know Norfolk is a great place to grow up and we want it to be a county where every child and young person can flourish.

"Young people have been at the heart of developing the flourish ambition, telling us what is most important to them and what they want and need to flourish."

Anyone from schools and colleges to small community groups and venues, businesses, charities, local councils, leisure and tourism providers, smaller teams within bigger organisations are welcome to join.

More ideas and information about the Flourish Pledge and the Together – Flourishing in Norfolk strategy are available by logging onto www.norfolk.gov.uk/flourish or emailing flourish.pledge@norfolk.gov.uk

* The EDP has pledged to do all it can to support young people, highlight their successes and champion their causes.