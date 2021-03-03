Decision due over controversial new £1.9m car park
- Credit: Icarus Consulting Ltd
Plans for a controversial £1.9m council park will come back before councillors this week - with opponents calling for it to be turned down.
Norfolk County Council's planning committee voted in September to grant itself permission for a new 128-space car park to serve its County Hall headquarters on the edge of Norwich.
Those plans for an extension to the Martineau Lane car park and to add a second deck to part of the current set-up were backed, despite objections from people living nearby.
But, with the council wanting to make changes to the agreed scheme, plans will come back before members of the planning committee.
The changes include a reduction in the overall footprint of the deck system and alterations to how it would be lit.
People living nearby have objected again and are still questioning how providing extra car parking spaces for council staff fits with the strategy to reduce carbon emissions.
You may also want to watch:
They say the coronavirus pandemic has proved people can work from home, so question the need for so many parking spaces at County Hall.
Martin Armstrong, who lives in Conesford Drive, said: "The pandemic has forced people across the country to work from home.
Most Read
- 1 Family tribute to caring and loving Norwich man who was 'one of a kind'
- 2 Teenage girl seriously sexually assaulted near rail track
- 3 Talented teen baker set to open cake shop in town centre
- 4 Man in 20s among further Covid deaths at Norfolk hospital
- 5 The Norfolk market town that used to be in Suffolk
- 6 Motorcyclist, 17, dies after crashing into lamp post
- 7 MP moves to reassure public as film crew hires out village homes
- 8 Destructive stink bugs could be heading for Norfolk
- 9 Plea for a solution after raw sewage floods family's garden
- 10 When do the clocks go forward in 2021?
"It is surely premature to be planning the provision of additional parking space.
"Cycle lanes and safer pedestrian access to County Hall has got to be given priority to reduce dependence on motor vehicles."
The Bracondale Residents’ Association came up with an alternative proposal to maximise use of the existing car park with what is known as echelon parking.
Norwich City Council says it is against the principle of the car park.
And Jon Boon, from The Norwich Society, said the civic watchdog was objecting because the car park "flies in the face of efforts to reduce the amount of traffic coming into Norwich".
Brenda Jones, Labour county councillor for Lakenham and Tuckswood, has also objected, as she did last time.
However, the council has said many staff need to use cars as part of their job, while staff who had been based at Carrow House are moving to County Hall following the pandemic.
Officers are recommending that the revised car park is approved when the planning committee meets virtually on Friday, March 5.