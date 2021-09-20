News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Call for councillors to state they do not support new incinerator plans

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 2:43 PM September 20, 2021   
Campaigners outside the Rosmini Centre on the opening day of MVV Environment's exhibition into the p

Campaigners want to stop the incinerator being built at Wisbech. - Credit: Archant

A call is to be made for Norfolk county councillors to say they do not support controversial proposals for a "mega incinerator".

MVV Environment wants to build an incinerator on land off Algores Way in Wisbech, just over the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border, which would handle more than 500,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste a year.

The scheme had been out for public consultation during the summer, ahead of the submission of a planning application for the plant. Members of West Norfolk Council have indicated their intention to object.

And, with the saga over the scrapped Saddlebow incinerator at King's Lynn fresh in the memory, councillors at County Hall are being urged to take a stand against the Wisbech plans.

The motion has been put forward by Alexandra Kemp, independent councillor for Clenchwarton and King's Lynn South.

County councillor Alexandra Kemp. Picture: Ian Burt

Alexandra Kemp, independent Norfolk county councillor for Clenchwarton and King's Lynn South. - Credit: Ian Burt

She said: "This is extremely important, because we fought for years to stop the incinerator at Saddlebow.

You may also want to watch:

"This one would be upwind of King's Lynn and the Fens and would be twice as large as what would have been built.

"The county council has a policy of no incineration in Norfolk which was brought in after the Saddlebow incinerator was scrapped.

"I hope the other groups are going to support the motion. The Conservatives lost control of County Hall over the last incinerator and they should not forget that."

Most Read

  1. 1 Person pulled from car as rain lashes region
  2. 2 Teenager who lost driving licence receives surprise in post
  3. 3 Seven fire engines called to blaze on housing estate
  1. 4 Road closed due to accident after car reportedly flips on to its roof
  2. 5 ‘It went up like a matchstick’ - Neighbour’s horror at blaze
  3. 6 Five cars and a horsebox involved in crash near RAF base
  4. 7 7 of the prettiest streets in Norfolk
  5. 8 Family devastated after death of much-loved and well-known horse
  6. 9 Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in A47 crash
  7. 10 Dad's heartache over daughter's suicide and his fight to help others

Miss Kemp's motion, which will be seconded by Green councillor Jamie Osborn, calls on the council to say it does not support the incinerator because of its impact on west Norfolk and on climate change.

County council leader Andrew Proctor said he did not want to comment ahead of Monday's meeting.

At a previous council meeting, Andy Grant, cabinet member for environment and waste, said the proposal was at an early stage and was not seeking views on support or opposition over any future proposal at this stage.

Andrew Grant, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for environment and waste. Pic: Norfolk Conserva

Andy Grant, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for environment and waste. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

The project falls into the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project process, so the final say on whether to allow the incinerator to go ahead will rest with the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy.

The county council's own plans for an incinerator in King's Lynn were scrapped in April 2014.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The air ambulance over the A47 following an incident near Longwater

Norfolk Live

Air ambulance called and A47 closed after incident

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Aldborough VillageSally Louise Whitman, Terry Skyrne, Dave DigbyByline: Sonya Duncan

Why this Norfolk village is one of the best in the UK

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Chris Taylor came across the wreck of the SS Commodore off Sheringham. 

Video

'I couldn't believe my eyes' - snorkeller finds 125-year-old shipwreck

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
London Road South in Lowestoft is partly closed due to an incident near KFC. 

Suffolk Live

Major Lowestoft road partially closed due to police incident

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon