Call for councillors to state they do not support new incinerator plans

A call is to be made for Norfolk county councillors to say they do not support controversial proposals for a "mega incinerator".

MVV Environment wants to build an incinerator on land off Algores Way in Wisbech, just over the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border, which would handle more than 500,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste a year.

The scheme had been out for public consultation during the summer, ahead of the submission of a planning application for the plant. Members of West Norfolk Council have indicated their intention to object.

And, with the saga over the scrapped Saddlebow incinerator at King's Lynn fresh in the memory, councillors at County Hall are being urged to take a stand against the Wisbech plans.

The motion has been put forward by Alexandra Kemp, independent councillor for Clenchwarton and King's Lynn South.

She said: "This is extremely important, because we fought for years to stop the incinerator at Saddlebow.

"This one would be upwind of King's Lynn and the Fens and would be twice as large as what would have been built.

"The county council has a policy of no incineration in Norfolk which was brought in after the Saddlebow incinerator was scrapped.

"I hope the other groups are going to support the motion. The Conservatives lost control of County Hall over the last incinerator and they should not forget that."

Miss Kemp's motion, which will be seconded by Green councillor Jamie Osborn, calls on the council to say it does not support the incinerator because of its impact on west Norfolk and on climate change.

County council leader Andrew Proctor said he did not want to comment ahead of Monday's meeting.

At a previous council meeting, Andy Grant, cabinet member for environment and waste, said the proposal was at an early stage and was not seeking views on support or opposition over any future proposal at this stage.

The project falls into the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project process, so the final say on whether to allow the incinerator to go ahead will rest with the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy.

The county council's own plans for an incinerator in King's Lynn were scrapped in April 2014.