Key council services to restart after lockdown

Published: 2:56 PM December 1, 2020

Key council services suspended during lockdown will reopen as national coronavirus lockdown restrictions come to end.

All council services that comply with the new Tier 2 rules including libraries and civil weddings, which were suspended last month, will restart on Wednesday, December 2.

Fans of history and culture will be able to return safely to The Norwich Castle, Tide and Time Museum of Great Yarmouth Life and Lynn Museum in King's Lynn, which will reopen from December 3.

The Time and Tide Museum of Great Yarmouth Life. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Adult learning courses will continue to be held online, pending a review in January next year.

Andrew Proctor, Norfolk County Council leader, said: “During lockdown, we continued to support vulnerable people and kept schools, public transport and recycling sites operating.

“All our services will operate in a Covid-secure manner and it’s really important we follow the Government’s rules, to minimise the spread of the virus.

“If we all do this, we stand a better chance of moving into tier one as soon as possible and getting on the path to a more normal life next year.”

Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery. - Credit: Archant

For people borrowing books from the library, the service will continue to renew loans of up to 20 books automatically until January 3 and no overdue charges will be applied in the meantime.

After January 3, items will need to be renewed on or before the date they are due back.

They can be renewed up to 12 times if an item has not been reserved by someone else.

The search room at Norfolk Record Office at the council's headquarters on Martineau Lane, Norwich, will also reopen for pre-booked appointments only.

The council will continue to monitor its services and, if regulations and circumstances change, it will review its current plans.

During the November lockdown the some face-to-face services did continue including, social care visits and support for vulnerable people - children, families and adults, home care, bus and park and ride services for key workers and school pupils, household waste and recycling centres, schools, fire and rescue services, registration of births and school crossing patrols.

For updates on council services and any changes visit www.norfolk.gov.uk



