County Hall stalls budget plans publication amid need to save millions

Dan Grimmer

Published: 3:36 PM September 26, 2021   
Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Andrew Jamieson, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for finance. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Council bosses, who face the need to make millions of pounds of cuts and savings, have delayed publication of budget proposals.

Norfolk County Council announced in June it was predicting a need to save more than £39m next year – or £47.8m, if council tax was frozen.

County Hall, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk County Council needs to save millions of pounds. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Council papers published at the end of last week had been expected to detail the thinking around how those savings could be made - but did not.

The council said it decided to delay publication for a month until after the government's comprehensive spending review and budget on October 27.

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at the Conservative-controlled council, said: “There are so many pressures and uncertainties this year that it makes sense to wait till the chancellor gives us some more clarity, before we publish our proposals.

“This is a prudent pause, until a clearer picture emerges. I’d rather put clear proposals forward to our taxpayers, instead of proposals which we then have to change in the light of government announcements."

