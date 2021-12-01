News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New £1.9m recycling centre opens its doors in Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Published: 11:21 AM December 1, 2021
Updated: 11:31 AM December 1, 2021
Norwich South Recycling Centre

Norwich South recycling centre has opened, - Credit: Norfolk County Council

A new £1.9m recycling centre has opened its doors to the public for the first time.

The new Norwich South recycling centre opened at the Harford Park and Ride site off the A47/A140 today (December 1) - replacing the Ketteringham site which shut for the last time on Tuesday.

The new centre is the sister site to the new Norwich North recycling centre that opened close to the Northern Distributor Road off the A140 roundabout in September.

Norfolk County Council says the move to a larger site allows room for a one-way system to smooth traffic flow and reduce queues, while low-level bins mean people will not have to climb steps to recycle their waste.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council elections 2015. Local ward votes being counted for the Great Yarmout

Andy Grant, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for environment and waste. - Credit: James Bass

Andy Grant, the council's cabinet member for environment and waste, said: “This £4.65m investment gives the growing Norwich area two large modern recycling centres that are spacious and have accessible bins with no steps.

"Our plans have been shaped by feedback from consultations, and I’m proud that the big new reuse shops that are opening early next year will help further boost reuse by stopping good quality used items from being thrown away.

“I want to thank everyone who has worked so hard on the successful planning and construction of the two sites, and overcome the extra pressures brought by the pandemic.

"This is a great achievement and a key part of our ongoing recycling centre improvement plan, with the team now setting their sights on better recycling facilities for Wymondham, Sheringham and the Long Stratton area."

Because of the delay in opening the new reuse shop, the one which had been at Ketteringham has temporarily moved to the site.

Norse Environmental Waste Services (NEWS) will manage both new recycling centres on behalf of Norfolk County Council.

The Norwich South recycling centre has been built on an underused part of the Harford park and ride site using available spare space.

The car boot sales that had previously been held regularly at Harford park and ride are now running at Sprowston park and ride.

