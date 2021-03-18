Work to start on new £1.9m recycling centre
- Credit: Norwich County Council
Work to build a new £1.9m recycling centre on part of a park and ride site will begin next week.
Construction of the new Norwich South recycling centre, on part of the Harford Park and Ride site on the edge of the city will start on Monday, March 22.
The new recycling centre will replace the current site at Ketteringham, between Hethersett and Wymondham, later this year.
Norfolk County Council says suggestions during consultation have helped shape the plans for the replacement centre.
The council says low-level bins will mean people will not have to climb steps to recycle their waste.
A one-way traffic system will smooth traffic flow and reduce queues, the council says.
And the reuse shop will be eight times the size of the one at Ketteringham.
The council says construction will not affect the day to day operation of the park and ride, which is expected to reopen as planned next month.
Konectbus operate all the Norwich park and ride sites and services on behalf of the council.
Jeremy Cooper, managing director Konectbus, said: “We are pleased to have worked with Norfolk to incorporate the recycling facility at Harford without impacting on our park and ride operation and believe that the conscientious recyclers will want to share their journey into the heart of the city by travelling on park and ride.”
The new £2.75m Norwich North recycling centre is being built close to the Norwich Northern Distributor Road and is due to open this autumn.
Andy Grant, the county council's cabinet member for environment and waste, said: “It’s great to see the teams are starting work as planned despite the challenges brought by the pandemic.
"With construction already well underway on the new Norwich North recycling centre we’re on schedule to open the two new sites later this year.
“Together the two new recycling centres are a £4.65m investment in providing recycling facilities fit for the future of the growing greater Norwich area."
Organisers of the car boot previously held at Harford Park and Ride are working towards reopening at Sprowston Park and Ride when Covid restrictions allow.