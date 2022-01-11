News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New dentist surgery gets go-ahead to open in former bookmakers

Dan Grimmer

Published: 2:44 PM January 11, 2022
Permission has been granted for a new dental surgery. - Credit: PA

A former bookmakers is to be turned into a dental surgery, after planning permission to change its use was granted.

Norwich City Council planning officers have given assent for the former William Hill bookmakers in Queens Road to become a dentists.

Former bookmakers in Queens Road in Norwich

The former bookmakers in Norwich is to become a dental surgery. - Credit: Google Street View

It means applicant Night Dental can turn the ground floor of the building into the dental surgery.

Documents lodged with the city council state: "Night Dental provide standard dental services whilst also providing cosmetic treatments such as teeth whitening, Botox, Invisalign and dental implants.

"Minor internal alterations will likely provide three surgery rooms, staff and decontamination rooms and reception area. A small waiting area will be central to the unit allowing staff and visitors access to all rooms."

The new surgery will create seven full-time jobs and four part-time jobs. It would open from 8am to 8pm seven days a week.

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis has previously raised concerns about the lack of NHS dentists in the county in parliament.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. - Credit: Chris McAndrew


