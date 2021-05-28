News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More than 80 Breckland businesses given 'Covid accreditation'

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 8:02 PM May 28, 2021   
Breckland Council

Snap gym is just one of many businesses in Breckland that has been given 'Covid accreditation - Credit: Breckland Council

More than 80 businesses have been told they are Covid safe as part of a new scheme to support businesses and reassure shoppers.

Snap gym is just one of many businesses in Breckland that has been given 'Covid accredidation'

Snap gym is just one of many businesses in Breckland that has been given 'Covid accredidation' - Credit: Breckland Council

The scheme was started by Breckland Council to give local businesses an official stamp of approval for their coronavirus safety measures.

As part of the accreditation process, businesses are visited by council officers who check how well staff and customers are being protected from the spread of coronavirus.

Sam Chapman-Allen, Breckland Council's leader, said: "We know business owners have been working incredibly hard to welcome customers back in as safe a way as possible, and we wanted to recognise and reward that effort.

“As our residents continue to return to our high streets, I hope they’ll be looking out for a Covid Safe Scheme sticker whenever they visit a local business. So display yours proudly: You’ve earned it.”

A list of Covid Safe Scheme accredited businesses is available at www.breckland.gov.uk/Covid-Safe-Scheme, along with details on how businesses can put themselves forward for assessment.

