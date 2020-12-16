Further plans go in for new KFC and Costa at retail park

Published: 1:34 PM December 16, 2020

Forest Retail Park in Thetford could get a KFC and Costa drive-thru.

Seven metre high illuminated signs will direct drivers to two new food and drink outlets on a retail park, plans have revealed.

A proposal was lodged earlier this year with a view to introducing the fast food chain and coffee shop to Forest Retail Park, off London Road in Thetford.

If approved, the development would be created at the north east corner of the park, on 1.5 acres of vacant land adjacent to the B&Q and Curry’s PC World stores and their car parks.

And now additional documents - available to view online - have been sent to Breckland Council's planning department, showing what signage for the prospective units would look like.

Forest Retail Park in Thetford could get a new KFC

Directional signs would be located within the park, near to the Sainsbury's supermarket and filling station.

Signage which is several metres tall would be positioned near B&Q on the approach to the new eateries, as well as on London Road and beside the existing sign for the retail park on A11 roundabout.