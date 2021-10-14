News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New chief executive appointed to district council

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:52 PM October 14, 2021   
Maxine O'Mahoney, Timothy Birt and Breckland Council

Maxine O'Mahoney won almost unanimous approval from councillors to become the new chief executive of Breckland District Council. - Credit: Ian Burt/Gary Donnison Photography/Green Party

A new chief executive has been appointed at Breckland District Council.

At a full council meeting on Thursday, members voted to approve the appointment of Maxine O’Mahony to the council’s top job.

It will see her promoted from her current role as an executive director at the council, a post she has held for 12 years.

Ms O’Mahoney first joined the council in 2007 as an HR consultant, quickly gaining promotion to the head of HR before becoming a director in 2009.

Maxine O'Mahoney

Maxine O'Mahoney has been promoted from executive director for strategy and resources to chief executive of the council - Credit: Gary Donnison Photography 2021

During this time, she has held responsibility for all of the council’s services at one stage, and was more recently a key force behind its response to Covid.  

The new chief executive, who was born in Breckland, said: “I love the place and I love the people of Breckland. It’s truly in my DNA and I couldn’t be more pleased to be in this position.

“Breckland has had some great chief executives through the years, and I promise that I will work tirelessly with all of the members of this committee and our officers to be the best chief executive you’ve ever had.”

She added: “Bring it on is what I say. To Rob [Walker, executive director for place and delivery] and the senior team, the rest of awesome Team Breckland - boom. Breckland here we come is all I can say. Thank you very much everyone.”

Timothy Birt, Green candidate for Watton. Pic: Green Party.

Green councillor Timothy Birt, who represents Saham Toney ward near Watton, was the only councillor to vote against Ms O'Mahoney's appointment to the top job. - Credit: Green Party

Every councillor except Green member Timothy Birt voted for the appointment, and he asked for his vote against to be officially recorded.

Breckland councillor and Swanton Morley Parish Council chairman, Roger Atterwill, is concerned about

Independent councillor Roger Atterwill, who represents Lincoln ward north of Dereham, said it was "exactly the right decision" to appoint Ms O'Mahoney. - Credit: Archant

It led to cries of “shame” and “shame on you” from four councillors. 

Independent councillor Roger Atterwill said the appointment was “exactly the right decision for this council”.

Terry Jermy who is chair of the board at Charles Burrell Centre and a town, district, and county cou

Terry Jermy, who leads Breckland's Labour opposition, said he was satisfied with the process by which Ms O'Mahoney had been appointed. - Credit: Archant

The council’s Labour opposition leader, Terry Jermy, said he had been involved in the “very full, comprehensive process” by which Ms O’Mahoney’s candidacy was decided, and she had “passed with flying colours”.

