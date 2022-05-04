News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

By-election planned in Breckland's biggest village

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:53 PM May 4, 2022
Narcissi by All Saints Church in Mattishall.Photo: Denise BradleyCopy: standaloneFor: EDPArc

All Saints Church in Mattishall

A by-election is to be held in the area around Breckland’s biggest village, following the resignation of one of its district councillors last month.

A date of Thursday, June 9, has been set by Breckland Council for an election to take place in Mattishall ward, after councillor Ian Martin announced he was stepping down from the authority due to ill health.

The area covered by the ward includes not only Mattishall - one of Norfolk’s largest villages - but also East Tuddenham, Yaxham, Garvestone and Hardingham, among other places. 

The ward elected two Conservative councillors at the last Breckland election in 2019 - the now-resigned Ian Martin, and the council’s deputy leader Paul Claussen. 

Nomination papers must be collected from and returned to Breckland’s returning officer by Wednesday, May 11. 

Applications to register to vote must be made by Friday, May 20.

Breckland Council
Dereham News

Don't Miss

The mash tun and spirit stills at the English Whisky Company at Roudham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restaurant ceases trading at distillery visitor centre

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Stately Car Boot Sale

Gallery

Thousands flock to car boot sale as it returns after five years

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The school run

Trial traffic ban at school drop-off times to begin this week

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

From Asda to Ikea: When are major shops open on bank holiday Monday?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon