By-election planned in Breckland's biggest village

A by-election is to be held in the area around Breckland’s biggest village, following the resignation of one of its district councillors last month.

A date of Thursday, June 9, has been set by Breckland Council for an election to take place in Mattishall ward, after councillor Ian Martin announced he was stepping down from the authority due to ill health.

The area covered by the ward includes not only Mattishall - one of Norfolk’s largest villages - but also East Tuddenham, Yaxham, Garvestone and Hardingham, among other places.

The ward elected two Conservative councillors at the last Breckland election in 2019 - the now-resigned Ian Martin, and the council’s deputy leader Paul Claussen.

Nomination papers must be collected from and returned to Breckland’s returning officer by Wednesday, May 11.

Applications to register to vote must be made by Friday, May 20.