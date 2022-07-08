Are the people of Swaffham ready to put their trust in Truss as PM?

The bookies have her among the favourites to succeed Boris Johnson, but what do her constituents think of the prospect of Liz Truss becoming the next prime minister? GEORGE THOMPSON went to Swaffham to find out

When the news came in that Boris Johnson was standing down as prime minister, Liz Truss was in Bali meeting fellow foreign ministers from the G20 to discuss, among other things, their response to the war in Ukraine.

Before long, she was boarding an 18-hour flight back to the UK amid speculation she would be mounting a campaign to succeed Mr Johnson.

Almost 8,000 miles away, in the market town of Swaffham, in her South West Norfolk constituency, locals were considering the prospect of their globetrotting MP getting the top job.

'NOT SURE SHE IS PM MATERIAL'

Mike Staines with Billy the dog - Credit: George Thompson/LDRS

Mike Staines, 83, who was out doing his shopping, said: "Liz Truss has been a great MP for us over the years but I’m not sure she is PM material. I think she has her eye on it though.

"She was best as a constituency MP.

"When she was first introduced as a candidate here it was in the Assembly Rooms. We thought ‘great - a truly local MP’.

"But she moved near Downham and we hardly see her.

"We don’t see her especially since she became foreign secretary. It goes against being a constituency MP.

"I did think with Boris being in trouble she would be here but she’s been abroad.

"I think she’s rushing back now because she hopes she can get in on the job.”

Mr Staines said someone with Ms Truss’ “dourness” and Mr Johnson’s "lightness" would make the ideal PM.

His preference, however, was for Tory MP and former soldier Tom Tugendhat to take on the role.

“I do think it should one of the military people, someone who will stand up and speak the truth.”

'SHE'S DONE A DECENT JOB'

Paul Annakin and Richard Hartley - Credit: George Thompson/LDRS

Richard Hartley, a retired social worker was digesting the news of Mr Johnson's resignation in the Swaffham Conservative Club, with club steward Paul Annakin, 64.

Neither thought Ms Truss would be a good fit for PM.



Mr Annakin said: “She has done a decent job as foreign secretary but she should stay in that role. I don’t think she could step up.”

“I don’t know much about Liz,” Mr Hartley said, who said he was not a Tory member.

“I don’t know who I would want to lead the government.

“[Former health minister Sajid] Javid’s speech yesterday was really heartfelt and I quite liked what he said. He was open and honest with the reasons why he had resigned.

“A change in government will be a good idea. I want a government that understands people, that understands what poverty is like.



Mr Hartley added that he felt the PM’s speech had been “narcissistic” and was disappointed Mr Johnson was staying until October.



'Nice to have someone from the local area'

Danny Burrell - Credit: George Thompson

Danny Burrell, who was out in the sunshine, was supportive of Ms Truss getting the top job.

“I have been to see her before when I had a problem and she helped me out. She makes a good MP and she can’t do any worse than the rest of them.

“I would like to see her up there rather than any of the others.

“It would be nice to have someone there from the local area, someone different.

“Hopefully she could bring a fresh perspective. I think a lot of MPs have lost touch about how people live. They come out with all these things but they haven’t got a clue about what people’s lives are like.

“I’m hopeful that she a bit more in touch, a bit more down to earth.”





'No more Conservatives'

Sam Jones from near Stoke Ferry - Credit: George Thompson

Sam Jones, from near Stoke Ferry who was out shopping with her friend, said she did not want Liz Truss to become prime minister.

“I want no more Conservatives full stop,” she said.

“They just make their friends richer while everyone else struggles.

“There are no redeeming qualities about Liz Truss, I didn’t like her before she was an MP and I don’t like now.

“I can’t see how Boris got in in the first place, everyone knew he was a liar.”

Best interests of the country

Kurt Oliver, who owns the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: submitted

Kurt Oliver, 44, licensee of the White Hart said: "Liz Truss has been quite supportive of the area and the White Hart.

"During lockdown she helped us with a few issues and she seems to have taken to her new [government] roles well.

“I think she’s well-motivated, enthusiastic and she seems to have the best interests of the country when she’s doing things. I would have no concerns about her being prime minister.

“It’s going to be a difficult job envy anyone having to take it on and Boris has done an incredible job on Covid and Brexit.”



