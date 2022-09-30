Norwich has its say on Liz Truss' rocky start

People in Norwich were asked what they thought of Liz Truss and her first weeks as prime minister - Credit: George Thompson, LDRS/Archant

The new prime minister has had a difficult first month in the job, from awkward radio interviews to the collapsing pound. But what do voters in Norwich think of Liz Truss' rocky start?

Ms Truss was elected at the beginning at the start of the month, inheriting an energy crisis, and a war in Ukraine. Then, two days after taking office, the Queen died.

Since then, her mini-budget has sent shockwaves through the markets, setting mortgage rates soaring and the pound tumbling.

'There are consequences'

Sally Ellis, 57, who works in a local department store, said Ms Truss had a difficult start to her premiership with the death of the Queen but she needs to get on with the job.

"I don't think she's a very popular person at the moment," she said.

"Although it looked good when the budget was first announced, when everyone looked into it a bit deeper it seems that everyone could end up a lot worse off.

"Especially with the drop in the pound that has had a knock-on effect on prices."

Ms Ellis, who has voted Conservative in the past, said she never thought Ms Truss would be right for the job but now might not be the right time to replace her with another leader.

"She needs to get herself sorted out and realise that for everything she does there are consequences."

'Frankly appalling'

Nick Edwards, 62, who was walking through the city centre with a friend said: "What they have announced is frankly appalling.

"We have a cost of living crisis, interest rates going through the roof and they announce tax cuts and bankers bonuses being uncapped.

"We have got two years before the next election and Liz Truss has just started putting [her policies] in place.

"The Tories have been a shambles having been in power for 12 years, and now it's accelerating.

"My view is that we need a general election in the not too distant future."

'More time'

Mick Hillocks, 67, a retired air force police officer, said: "I don't have any strong opinion on Liz Truss.

"I suppose she had to do something and time will tell if she has done the right thing.

"I think she should be given more time.

"I'm not worried about the mortgage rates because I'm retired and have paid off my house.

"From my perspective interest going up would be quite good.

"I think people jumped on the bandwagon when mortgage rates were low but it could come back to bite them."