Liz Truss reaches final two in Tory leadership race

Liz Truss has made it through to the final two candidates to become the next prime minister - Credit: PA

Norfolk MP Liz Truss has made it through to the final two in the Tory leadership race in the battle to become the next prime minister.

Ms Truss, who is also the foreign secretary, is up against former chancellor Rishi Sunak after Penny Mordaunt was eliminated from the contest following the final round of voting by MPs.

In the vote, Ms Truss won 113 votes, narrowly pushing Ms Mordaunt into third place on 105, but falling short of Mr Sunak's 137 total.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss will now fight a campaign to win the votes of Tory members, with the result of the contest announced on September 5.

The winner is expected to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister the following day.

In a tweet after the announcement, Ms Truss said: "Thank you for putting your trust in me.

"I’m ready to hit the ground running from day one."