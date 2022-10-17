Norwich's view: Can Liz Truss continue as PM?

People in Norwich were asked whether Liz Truss has the credibility to continue as prime minister - Credit: Sonya Duncan/PA Wire/Daniel Leal

She's only been prime minister for six weeks, but Liz Truss is already under pressure to resign. The South West Norfolk MP has had a rocky start to her premiership and has already had to appoint a new chancellor. But what do voters think? NOAH VICKERS asked people in Norwich whether Ms Truss can continue as PM

'Two weeks at most'

Leslie Humphreys, 74, said: “She’s got two weeks at the most. I never liked her anyway, there’s something about her, she hasn’t got that presentation. She looks as though she’s stumbling all the time.

Asked how she compares with Boris Johnson, he said: “They should bring him back. A bit of a clown, but he was alright.”

Leslie Humphreys - Credit: Sonya Duncan

“All those private parties he had - everybody was having them weren’t they?

“They’re good at crucifying people, aren’t they [the Conservatives]?

“I think Sunak will come in soon.”

'Worse than Boris'

Rosemary Nicholson, who runs the Haberdashery stall at Norwich Market said: “Some people have said to me that it might be a week or so [until she is forced to resign].

Rosemary Nicholson - Credit: Sonya Duncan

“They [her critical MPs] could have given her more of a chance, but she hasn’t really proved much, for people to like her really, has she?

“Boris wasn’t that good, but she’s even worse.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss is under pressure to resign as prime minister, despite having only been in the job for six weeks - Credit: PA

“She hasn’t done much since she’s been there - she hasn’t been there very long I know, but I don’t think she’s got long.”

'Lacking bravado'

Roz Cummins, a 17-year-old student said: “I feel like she’s just so much less confident.

Roz Cummins - Credit: Sonya Duncan

“Not that I’m in any way suggesting that I agreed with what Boris Johnson was doing with his confidence, but he had a lot of bravado I guess, which she’s lacking.

“I would say she should probably be given as much of a chance as any other prime minister, though I don’t directly agree with anything that she’s doing.”

'I won't be voting for her'

Marion McPherson, 75, said: “She keeps changing her mind about everything.

Marion McPherson - Credit: Sonya Duncan

“Boris Johnson was better than her, because he did actually do things for the people of this country.

“I think Dominic Raab should have come in as prime minister, because he probably would have done a lot more than what Truss is doing.

“I won’t be voting for her and a lot of people won’t vote for her.

'She deserves a chance'

Uritta Mungwari, a 23-year-old carer, said: “I think she deserves a chance.

Uritta Mungwari - Credit: Sonya Duncan

“We should give her about six months, and then we can take it from there."

She added that she didn’t think Ms Truss would win the next election.

“I think people just have this negative opinion about her already and I don’t see it changing any time soon.”