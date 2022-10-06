Takeaway with zero rating for food hygiene could be prosecuted

La Mama's takeaway in Terrington, which has a zero food hygiene rating - Credit: Nigel Chapman

A Norfolk takeaway with a record of having the lowest food hygiene standards could face criminal proceedings.

Twenty-six food establishments in west Norfolk are below par for food hygiene, latest ratings show.

One of the worst offenders is La Mama’s, a takeaway in Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn.

It has the lowest-possible rating of zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary - yet it also held that score in 2020.

This week West Norfolk Council declined a Freedom of Information request to release the food safety officer’s report following the latest inspection on May 11.

It said the information was being withheld under an exemption which states: "Any investigation which is conducted by the authority and in the circumstances may lead to a decision by the authority to institute criminal proceedings which the authority has power to conduct."

In 2020, La Mama’s, in Churchgate Way, was found to have unclean kitchens and mouldy food. Many issues highlighted to the business on a previous visit in 2018 had not been addressed.

A brief summary of this year’s visit states that major improvement was required to both the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building and management of food safety.

A lesser concern was hygienic food handling but improvement was still deemed necessary.

The council’s portfolio holder for food safety Paul Kunes, who is also the member for Terrington, declined to comment on the situation.

The other premise in West Norfolk with a zero rating is King’s Lynn Mini Mart in Loke Road, North Lynn.

Its latest report said hygienic food handling was generally satisfactory but urgent improvements were necessary to management of food safety and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building.

A council spokesperson said: “In a few cases, where the standards do not improve or the situation is deemed to be very poor, the business will be subject to a range of actions which includes enforcement action such as notices and prosecution."

West Norfolk establishments which are below satisfactory level represent a small percentage of the total number in the area.

The current total number inspected by the borough council, as of October 5, is 1,612. Almost three-quarters of them have the top rating of five.

WEST NORFOLK'S LOWEST RATINGS

Businesses with food hygiene rating of 0 (urgent improvement necessary).

The date of the most recent inspection is in brackets:

King’s Lynn Mini Mart, Loke Road, North Lynn (30/8/22)

La Mama’s, Churchgate Way, Terrington St Clement (11/5/22)

Businesses with food hygiene rating of 1 (major improvement necessary):

Biedronka International Food Centre on Tower Place, King's Lynn - Credit: Google

Biedronka International Food, Tower Place, King’s Lynn (25/08/21)

Bigg Bapz, Hamlin Way, Hardwick Narrows, King’s Lynn (15/06/22)

Grill Chef, Isle Road, Outwell (04/02/22)

Michael 27 Ltd (private address) (21/02/22)

Millfleet Off Licence & Stores, Millfleet, King’s Lynn (18/11/20)

Osmos Stores, Norfolk Street, King’s Lynn (11/03/22)

Raminta Extra, St Nicholas Retail Park, Edward Benefer Way, King’s Lynn (07/08/19)

Seabank Stores, St Edmundsbury Road, King’s Lynn (07/04/21)

Silk Road, Lynn Road, Heacham (26/07/22)

The Globe Inn, School Road, Upwell (28/01/22)

The Railway Inn, Station Road, Docking (06/01/22)

Voujon, 24 Railway Road, King’s Lynn (01/08/22)

Walpole Store Ltd, Lynn Road, Walpole Highway (15/06/22)

ZP & VP Butchers, London Road, King’s Lynn (28/06/22)

Food hygiene rating of 2 (improvement necessary):

Beach Park, Beach Road, Snettisham (09/10/21)

Chilli Masters, Norfolk Street, King’s Lynn (24/08/21)

The Crown and Anchor, Lynn Road, St Germans (29/10/21)

DT’s, Norfolk Street, King’s Lynn (02/08/19)

Rose and Crown, Bridge Street, Hilgay (01/06/21)

Marham Fish Bar at Upper Marham - Credit: Google

Marham Fish Bar, Squires Hill, Upper Marham (09/05/22)

One Stop Feltwell, High Street, Feltwell (27/04/21)

Queen Victoria, Lynn Road, Snettisham (03/08/21)

Seabank Fish and Chips, St Edmunsbury Road, King’s Lynn (05/07/22)

The Wash and Tope, Le Strange Terrace, Hunstanton (07/04/22)







