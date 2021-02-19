News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pub landlord appointed town councillor for Swaffham

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 11:50 AM February 19, 2021    Updated: 12:12 PM February 19, 2021
Kurt Oliver, owner of The White Hart pub in Swaffham has been appointed as town councillor

A pub landlord who has pledged to give families and young people a voice has been appointed the newest member of a town council.

The team at The White Hart pub in Swaffham. From left trainee chef Gordon, chef Leo, catering manage

Kurt Oliver, owner of The White Hart pub, has been appointed the newest member of Swaffham Town Council.

In a full council meeting held via Zoom on Wednesday, February 10, councillors voted to appoint the father-of-two as the newest member of their team.

In the business owner's application, he pledged to "give an ear and a voice" to the people he represents.

Mr Oliver said: "I am under no illusion that the work I wish to undertake will change the world, I am unlikely to leave a legacy and that’s fine.

"I have a philosophy that you change the world by changing small things for individuals or small groups, making a small difference sends ripples that can ignite change for others into the future.

The White Hart, Swaffham.

"I pledge to give an ear and a voice to the people I represent, to try and be the change they desire and to make a difference."

The business owner is a key part of the community and was one of the people responsible for the creation of the Swaffham Emergency Response Centre, which has helped hundreds of vulnerable people through the coronavirus pandemic.

He was also responsible for the recent delivery of more than 1,000 free school meals in the town and surrounding areas.

Mr Oliver said: "If the town succeeds so does business. For a town to succeed it needs controlled growth, I am pro-growth of the town in a sustainable manner.

"Being a family man with young children I am pro-family and supporting those young families, I believe in families and young people having a voice.

"I believe strongly in inclusion, diversity and equality and will represent accordingly at all times."

The Buttercross in Swaffham

A spokesperson from Swaffham Town Council said: "Councillor Oliver is welcomed to the Town Council and all are looking forward to working together for the benefit of the town."

Swaffham News

