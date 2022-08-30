Cost of flagship library hub doubles in a year to over £12m

The former Argos building in the Vancouver Centre in King's Lynn has been identified as the preferred site for the proposed multi-user community hub. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The cost of a new community hub replacing the King's Lynn library has doubled in a year.

Norfolk County Council (NCC) is set to go ahead with a controversial new 'community hub' in the heart of the town, in the former Argos store - part of the Vancouver Quarter shopping centre.

The cost of the project which was set at £6.36m last year has now almost doubled to £12.4m but councillors argue the cost is worth it.

The scheme, which will include a community centre and new library, would replace the current London Road site - also known as the Carnegie building.

NCC's Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: “Due to a number of factors, including rising costs in the construction industry and the need to install a sprinkler system, the budget for the project has increased to £12.4m.

"£7.4m has been allocated from the King’s Lynn towns deal funding, with NCC funding the rest.

“We still think this represents great value for money, and will provide the residents of King's Lynn with a fantastic resource, retain significant benefit to the local community, and it will be a major boost for the town.”

The library replacement plan has been controversial among some groups in the town.

Independent county and borough councillor Alexandra Kemp told an NCC meeting last year she would chain herself to the railings of the Carnegie building if it was sold off.

The project will largely be funded by the government's Town Deal cash - A £3.6bn pot of cash going to councils across the country to help with levelling up.

King's Lynn was awarded £25m to help regenerate the town, with the hub one of the 'flagship' schemes.

A report said: "[It will bring] together library and adult education services into a more easily accessible central location, and providing a community offer fit for the 21st century."

The former Argos, which was also home to the Heights nightclub above, was selected for the facility because it is on the "main retail loop for the town".

The store has been empty since Argos relocated into the Sainsbury's building.

NCC is looking to acquire the freehold interest from West Norfolk Council for £425,000.

The Carnegie library

The building gets its name from Scottish philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who opened it 118 years ago.

It is one of 660 libraries built across the UK and Ireland with the help of Mr Carnegie.

In 1914, and throughout the First World War, the tower was used as an observation point for soldiers tasked to look out for possible invasion and Zeppelin threats.

Ms Kemp has put forward a motion to West Norfolk Council on Thursday calling for it to protect the building from being sold off.

NCC intends to consult the community for a community function for the building.

However, if no community groups take it over, current policy means it can be declared surplus to requirements and sold off.

Ms Kemp's motion says: "This council does not want Lynn to lose a key heritage asset open to the public, residents and tourists and asks the [WNC] cabinet to make a formal agreement with NCC to safeguard its future as a heritage asset."