'Huge response' for town's Christmas market to be held this weekend

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:50 PM December 7, 2021
The former Argos building in the centre of King's Lynn is the proposed preferred location for the hub.

The Christmas market will be held in the Argos building in King's Lynn town centre this weekend. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Organisers of a town's Christmas market are optimistic it will be well attended this weekend.

Plans to hold this year's Christmas market in the vacant Argos unit on the Vancouver Quarter in King's Lynn are in the final stages.

It is hoped the event could be a "magnet" for shoppers on December 11 and 12.

West Norfolk Council's regeneration and development panel discussed its update on Tuesday, December 7.

Vicky Etheridge, manager of the town’s business improvement district (BID), said 25 stalls are booked in for the event and that 10,000 flyers had been distributed around residential areas in King's Lynn to promote it.

"It's going ahead, we're just putting the finishing touches to the space", she said.

King's Lynn BID manager Vicky Etheridge Picture: Matthew Usher

King's Lynn BID manager Vicky Etheridge Picture: Matthew Usher - Credit: Matthew Usher

Councillors questioned the advertising of the event, with Lesley Bambridge saying she had not received a leaflet despite living in the town.

But Ms Etheridge said they also had advertised online, mainly on Facebook, and as far as Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.

She added: "We have had a huge response online. It's reached a lot of people.

"I'm pretty confident we have reached a good audience and people stop by."

Stalls include six town centre businesses and one business which is due to open in the town in the new year.

The festive market will run between 10am and 3pm on both days.


