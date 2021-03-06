Plans lodged for KFC and Starbucks off A140 and A143

Published: 2:21 PM March 6, 2021

Plans have been lodged for a KFC restaurant off the A140 and A143 at Scole, near Diss - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

New KFC and Starbucks branches could be built on vacant land off two busy roads.

Proposals have been submitted to bring the fast-food restaurant and American coffee house to the roundabout adjoining the A140 and A143 at Scole, near Diss.

The land is on the north-eastern side of the roundabout and, if approved, both outlets would be single storey and include drive-through facilities.

A KFC and Starbucks could be built to the north-eastern side of the roundabout adjoining the A140 and A143 at Scole, near Diss - Credit: Google Street View

Parking provision would cater for a total of 68 vehicles, including 58 cars and four disability spaces, while four electric charging bays would also form part of the development.

In planning documents submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council (MSDC), consultants Pegasus Group - writing on behalf of Harkalm Developments - say the scheme would result in "high-quality roadside services at a key junction".

They add that a meeting with the council's planning department took place in September 2019, during which an officer was "accepting of the principle of restaurant/takeaway drive-through units at the site".

Concerns have, however, been raised in relation to the site's presence in an area which is deemed at high risk of flooding.

The land is in an Environment Agency Flood Zone 3, meaning there is a "one in 100 or greater" annual probability of annual flooding.

Plans have been lodged for a Starbucks cafe off the A140 and A143 at Scole, near Diss - Credit: PA

Submitting comments on the application, Mike Broadhead, who lives in Scole, said: "In the most recent floods my garden and outbuildings were inundated. The house was nearly flooded.

"Turning so much flood meadow into concrete on the opposite bank of the river would increase the water level".

But a supporting consultee, Gillian Blakesley, argued there is "no reason to turn the development down" - so long as flooding issues have been addressed.

She added: "It will not only benefit locals - many who have lost their jobs during the pandemic - but also it will service the junction where the two main A-roads cross."

Nevertheless, Jason Skilton, flood and water engineer at Suffolk County Council, has recommended a "holding objection" until further details have been provided with regards to the flood risk.

The application will be considered by MSDC in due course.