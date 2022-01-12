News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former Norfolk MP: Civil servant probing lockdown parties 'no patsy'

Dan Grimmer

Published: 5:20 PM January 12, 2022
Undated handout photo issued by GOV.UK of Sue Gray, second permanent secretary at the Department for

Sue Gray, who is investigating the government lockdown parties. - Credit: PA

The civil servant leading the inquiry into the government's lockdown parties is "no patsy", a former Norfolk MP has said.

Sue Gray was initially appointed to investigate claims that Downing Street staff held a party on December 18 two years ago - during Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

But her remit has now extended to the 'bring your own booze' event on May 20 that year - which prime minister Boris Johnson has apologised for attending.

She is also investigating a third gathering in the Downing Street garden five days previously.

Broadland MP Keith Simpson

Former Broadland MP Keith Simpson. - Credit: Archant

And former Broadland Conservative MP Keith Simpson said he was confident her investigation would be robust - and could yet signal the end for Mr Johnson.

He said: "I have met her and she is a very formidable woman. She is not going to be a patsy. It will be interesting to see what she says and what she says about Boris Johnson in her report."

