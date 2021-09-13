Council u-turn after telling woman to remove Jolly Roger flag

Published: 3:29 PM September 13, 2021

A council has backtracked on its letter to a woman telling her to take down her Jolly Roger flag because it "breaches advertising rules."

Maria Lambert, 62, received a letter from Breckland Council on September 1 saying she "may be in breach" of regulations for flying the 5ft pirate flag in her Foulden garden.

The care worker, who has had the skull and crossbones flag up for around six weeks, said a neighbour complained to the council, resulting in officials sending a letter requesting that she remove it and provide "photographic evidence" that she had.

But Breckland Council has since said the flag can stay following further discussion with the grandmother.

Ms Lambert said: "It's basically a kids flag on a bamboo stick.

"It's so silly. I told the council 'I'm not taking it down, it's a kids flag and it's on my property.'

"Then I got an email telling me to take it down, but I just left it."

Ms Lambert said the flag, which is displayed alongside a Union Jack flag, was put up to give a "party feel" to her garden and to entertain her grandchildren and her friend's children when they visit.

"It's just a nice little garden atmosphere", she said.

The 62-year-old has since expressed her happiness at not having to remove the flag, after being told by the council it will not be taking further action.

She added: "Apparently you can fly any flag from a country, but there's some obscure rule that the government put out, that the Jolly Roger is not on the list.

"The flag was put up about six weeks ago, towards the end of summer. It will probably be taken down come winter."

A Breckland Council spokesperson said: “After receiving a complaint from the public about flags being displayed without consent, we had a duty to investigate the situation.

"Our team found that one of the three flag poles did legally require consent and wrote to the owner to ask them to take it down.

"After further discussions with the owner we feel no further enforcement is required and the flags can remain in place.”