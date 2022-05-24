Council leader reappointed for his 16th year
Published: 2:48 PM May 24, 2022
Updated: 3:50 PM May 24, 2022
The head of South Norfolk Council has been re-selected to lead the authority for the 16th year in a row.
John Fuller, who is one of the longest-serving leaders in the country, said it was 'an honour" to remain in the role.
"I hope that my hard work, and that of my colleagues, contribute to make south Norfolk a wonderful place for residents and businesses to live and build a career."
The council's cabinet remains unchanged from last year.
The make-up of the cabinet is:
- Councillor John Fuller – external affairs and policy (leader)
- Councillor Kay Mason Billig – governance and efficiency (deputy leader)
- Councillor Adrian Dearnley – finance and resources
- Councillor Richard Elliott - customer focus
- Councillor Graham Minshull – clean and safe environment
- Councillor Lisa Neal – planning and regulation
- Councillor Alison Thomas – better lives
At the meeting, James Easter was also elected as chairman, replacing Florence Ellis.
Mr Easter said he would be supporting MIND, the mental health charity, for his year in the role.