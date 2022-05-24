News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Council leader reappointed for his 16th year

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:48 PM May 24, 2022
Updated: 3:50 PM May 24, 2022
John Fuller, leader of the South Norfolk Council

John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council - Credit: Denise Bradley

The head of South Norfolk Council has been re-selected to lead the authority for the 16th year in a row.

John Fuller, who is one of the longest-serving leaders in the country, said it was 'an honour" to remain in the role.

"I hope that my hard work, and that of my colleagues, contribute to make south Norfolk a wonderful place for residents and businesses to live and build a career."

The council's cabinet remains unchanged from last year.

The make-up of the cabinet is:

  • Councillor John Fuller – external affairs and policy (leader)
  • Councillor Kay Mason Billig – governance and efficiency (deputy leader)
  • Councillor Adrian Dearnley – finance and resources
  • Councillor Richard Elliott - customer focus
  • Councillor Graham Minshull – clean and safe environment
  • Councillor Lisa Neal – planning and regulation
  • Councillor Alison Thomas – better lives

At the meeting, James Easter was also elected as chairman, replacing Florence Ellis.

Mr Easter said he would be supporting MIND, the mental health charity, for his year in the role.

