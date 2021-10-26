News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
WATCH: Minister insists Norfolk will benefit from levelling up

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:16 PM October 26, 2021   
Minister of state for levelling up Kemi Badenoch

During a parliamentary session on Monday afternoon, minister of state Kemi Badenoch insisted that Norfolk would benefit from opportunities brought by the Towns Fund and UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities Michael Gove is visible to the left. - Credit: parliamentlive.tv

A government minister has insisted Norfolk will benefit from the ‘levelling up’ agenda, after a local MP asked what plans were in place to support towns in his constituency. 

In a Monday afternoon session of the House of Commons, Broadland’s Conservative MP Jerome Mayhew asked how towns such as Fakenham, Acle and Aylsham will benefit from levelling up. 

Minister of state Kemi Badenoch, who serves in the newly-renamed Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, replied: “The government is investing over 17 million pounds in Norfolk’s towns, with ambitious town deals already delivered in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn.

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew in parliament

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew appeared satisfied with the answer given to his question. - Credit: parliamentlive.tv

“And the UK Shared Prosperity Fund will help to level up for people in places across the UK, increasing and spreading opportunity for people, no matter where they live, including places like Fakenham.”

The Towns Fund has enabled 101 selected towns to bid for up to £25 million or more for regeneration projects, while the UK Shared Prosperity Fund was established after Brexit to replace funds received from the European Union. 

Jerome Mayhew
Fakenham News
Acle News
Aylsham News

