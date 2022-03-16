'Norwich has topped the lot' - Outgoing reverend gets city's highest honour
- Credit: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith
Norwich's outgoing reverend has been awarded the city's highest civic honour.
The Very Rev Dr Jane Hedges was granted the Freedom of the City (FOTC) at a special council meeting on Tuesday.
Dr Hedges has been dean of Norwich Cathedral since 2014, the first woman to hold the role. She is due to stand down on May 1.
The reverend received praise for engaging new audiences through several initiatives including installing a helter-skelter in the nave and helping to bring the 'Dippy the Dinosaur' exhibition to the church.
Alan Waters, leader of the council, said Dr Hedges has been an asset to the city who had used the cathedral in interesting ways.
He said: “The cathedral has many vital roles but it has become, under her stewardship, a place of exploration and experience.”
Mr Waters said Dr Hedges was a great partner to the city and that she “richly deserves” the highest honour the authority could bestow.
It was unanimously approved.
Dr Hedges thanked the councillors, saying that Norwich had been a welcoming place.
“Norwich has been a special place to be. I’ve been so privileged and fortunate over my 42 years of ministry in the Church of England to work in some wonderful places but Norwich has really topped the lot.”