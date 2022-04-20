'Husk' warning over council shake-up to save £20m a year

Further cuts at Norfolk County Council risks turning the authority into a 'husk', it has been warned. - Credit: Mike Page

A major shake-up of Norfolk County Council - which could save £20m a year and lead to job losses - risks turning the authority into a "husk", it has been warned.

Leaders at County Hall plan to bring in consultants to find ways to make the authority more efficient and effective as they grapple with a £60m funding gap.

That strategic review came under the spotlight at a meeting of the council's scrutiny committee on Wednesday (April 20), where concerns over the changes were raised.

Green county councillor Paul Neale. - Credit: Norwich Green Party

On the back of years of previous cuts and savings, Green county councillor Paul Neale, asked: "How long can you keep squeezing a lemon until it becomes a husk?"

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at the Conservative-controlled council, took issue with that description and said it was an opportunity to "do things differently".

But he and Tom McCabe, the council's head of paid service, both warned closing a £60m funding gap in the 2023/24 budget would be "challenging".

Mr McCabe warned rising inflation could create extra challenges, if the money the government gives councils does not keep pace with that.

He said the council was keen to avoid "going down the route of the Northamptonshires and the Sloughs" - two authorities which had to declare themselves effectively bankrupt.

Mr Jamieson also revealed how the council's departments will be expected to find an "early" £15m of savings by July, with more to be identified in October.

That includes £6.7m from adult social care and £3.4m from children's services - two departments which look after some of the county's most vulnerable people.

Mr Jamieson said: "That leaves some £45m which will come broadly from transformation, including staff reorganisation."

He said "too many layers" of management had built up at the council.

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat group leader at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Liberal Democrats

Challenged by Liberal Democrat group leader Brian Watkins, Mr Jamieson said it was too early to say how many jobs could be made redundant.

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Denise Bradley.

But, following a question from Labour group leader Steve Morphew, chairman of the scrutiny committee, Simon George, the council's director of finance, confirmed between £2m to £3m contingency was worked into the budget from which redundancies could be paid.