News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

'Husk' warning over council shake-up to save £20m a year

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 3:38 PM April 20, 2022
Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters

Further cuts at Norfolk County Council risks turning the authority into a 'husk', it has been warned. - Credit: Mike Page

A major shake-up of Norfolk County Council - which could save £20m a year and lead to job losses - risks turning the authority into a "husk", it has been warned.

Leaders at County Hall plan to bring in consultants to find ways to make the authority more efficient and effective as they grapple with a £60m funding gap.

That strategic review came under the spotlight at a meeting of the council's scrutiny committee on Wednesday (April 20), where concerns over the changes were raised.

Norfolk county councillor Paul Neale.

Green county councillor Paul Neale. - Credit: Norwich Green Party

On the back of years of previous cuts and savings, Green county councillor Paul Neale, asked: "How long can you keep squeezing a lemon until it becomes a husk?"

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at the Conservative-controlled council, took issue with that description and said it was an opportunity to "do things differently".

But he and Tom McCabe, the council's head of paid service, both warned closing a £60m funding gap in the 2023/24 budget would be "challenging".

Mr McCabe warned rising inflation could create extra challenges, if the money the government gives councils does not keep pace with that.

He said the council was keen to avoid "going down the route of the Northamptonshires and the Sloughs" - two authorities which had to declare themselves effectively bankrupt.

Most Read

  1. 1 How to get a train from Norwich to London for just £5
  2. 2 Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns
  3. 3 Tea rooms' 'pretentious' name was putting people off owner says
  1. 4 Flames shoot 30ft high in sky as shed fire spreads to neighbouring gardens
  2. 5 Car park in seaside town to be transformed into dozens of new homes
  3. 6 Person taken to hospital after five-vehicle crash on A47
  4. 7 'Insane' - Anger as road's repair delayed by further month
  5. 8 Hundreds of motorcyclists flock to new superbike store opening
  6. 9 One-day-only invitation to some of Norfolk's loveliest private gardens
  7. 10 Stand-off over A47 dualling schemes as transport secretary seeks answers

Mr Jamieson also revealed how the council's departments will be expected to find an "early" £15m of savings by July, with more to be identified in October.

That includes £6.7m from adult social care and £3.4m from children's services - two departments which look after some of the county's most vulnerable people.

Mr Jamieson said: "That leaves some £45m which will come broadly from transformation, including staff reorganisation."

He said "too many layers" of management had built up at the council.

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat group leader.

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat group leader at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Liberal Democrats

Challenged by Liberal Democrat group leader Brian Watkins, Mr Jamieson said it was too early to say how many jobs could be made redundant.

Norfolk county councillor Steve Morphew.

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Denise Bradley.

But, following a question from Labour group leader Steve Morphew, chairman of the scrutiny committee, Simon George, the council's director of finance, confirmed between £2m to £3m contingency was worked into the budget from which redundancies could be paid.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the rider along the A11 in Attleborough.

Warning issued to motorcyclists after man stopped for offences

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The vacant land at Leisure Way in Lowestoft earmarked for a new McDonald's restaurant.

East Suffolk Council

New McDonald's restaurant could open on 'prime' development site

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Aisha Cattermole putting the final touches on Coffee Corner in East Runton. 

Woman opens cafe next to chippy in seaside village

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Crews launch the Wells inshore lifeboat after dog walkers became stranded on Stiffkey marshes.

Dog walkers rescued by RNLI after becoming cut off on marshes

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon