Conservatives gain Lib Dem ward in double by-election victory

The Conservatives have scored wins in two Norfolk district council by-elections - including a gain from the Liberal Democrats.

In Hermitage ward, Breckland, the Conservatives retained the ward but with a greatly reduced majority.

The Liberal Democrats, who had not previously contested the ward, received 40.9pc compared to the Conservative candidate Robert Hambidge’s 45.0pc.

In Stalham, North Norfolk, a swing in the opposite direction saw 22-year-old Conservative candidate Matthew Taylor capture one of the ward’s two councillor seats from the Lib Dems.

The results (with changes compared to the 2019 council elections) were:

Hermitage (Breckland): Conservative hold

Conservative: 45.0% (-26.3)

Lib Dem 40.9% (+40.9)

Labour: 12.2% (-16.5)

Workers Party of Britain: 1.9% (+1.9)

Total votes cast: 540

Stalham (North Norfolk): Conservative gain

Conservative: 55.2% (+25.9)

Lib Dem: 37.0% (-11.1)

Labour: 7.8% (-0.2)

Total votes cast: 1,013