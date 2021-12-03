News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Conservatives gain Lib Dem ward in double by-election victory

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 9:18 AM December 3, 2021
Picture of a Conservative Party rosette - Credit: PA

The Conservatives have scored wins in two Norfolk district council by-elections - including a gain from the Liberal Democrats. 

In Hermitage ward, Breckland, the Conservatives retained the ward but with a greatly reduced majority.

The Liberal Democrats, who had not previously contested the ward, received 40.9pc compared to the Conservative candidate Robert Hambidge’s 45.0pc.

In Stalham, North Norfolk, a swing in the opposite direction saw 22-year-old Conservative candidate Matthew Taylor capture one of the ward’s two councillor seats from the Lib Dems.

The results (with changes compared to the 2019 council elections) were:

Hermitage (Breckland): Conservative hold

Conservative: 45.0% (-26.3)
Lib Dem 40.9% (+40.9)
Labour: 12.2% (-16.5)
Workers Party of Britain: 1.9% (+1.9)

Total votes cast: 540

Stalham (North Norfolk): Conservative gain

Conservative: 55.2% (+25.9)
Lib Dem: 37.0% (-11.1)
Labour: 7.8% (-0.2)

Total votes cast: 1,013

North Norfolk District Council
Breckland District Council
Stalham News
Fakenham News
Dereham News

