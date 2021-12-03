Conservatives gain Lib Dem ward in double by-election victory
- Credit: PA
The Conservatives have scored wins in two Norfolk district council by-elections - including a gain from the Liberal Democrats.
In Hermitage ward, Breckland, the Conservatives retained the ward but with a greatly reduced majority.
The Liberal Democrats, who had not previously contested the ward, received 40.9pc compared to the Conservative candidate Robert Hambidge’s 45.0pc.
In Stalham, North Norfolk, a swing in the opposite direction saw 22-year-old Conservative candidate Matthew Taylor capture one of the ward’s two councillor seats from the Lib Dems.
The results (with changes compared to the 2019 council elections) were:
Hermitage (Breckland): Conservative hold
Conservative: 45.0% (-26.3)
Lib Dem 40.9% (+40.9)
Labour: 12.2% (-16.5)
Workers Party of Britain: 1.9% (+1.9)
Most Read
- 1 'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues
- 2 Weather warning in place as snow falls in parts of Norfolk and Waveney
- 3 Covid restrictions played part in father's death, inquest told
- 4 Passengers angry after train heading to Norwich delayed for hours
- 5 Luxury manor for sale with a 'Hobbit house' in the grounds
- 6 School closed its doors for three days after Covid outbreak
- 7 Car flips over in crash near south Norfolk village
- 8 Unfinished barn conversion to go up for sale at auction
- 9 Out of control dog attacked and killed sheep, court hears
- 10 Norwich painter and decorator named best in the country
Total votes cast: 540
Stalham (North Norfolk): Conservative gain
Conservative: 55.2% (+25.9)
Lib Dem: 37.0% (-11.1)
Labour: 7.8% (-0.2)
Total votes cast: 1,013