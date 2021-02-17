Plans approved for homes and lodges on site of former Pontins

Published: 7:53 PM February 17, 2021 Updated: 8:04 PM February 17, 2021

Chalet blocks that have stood empty for more than a decade at Pontins in Hemsby are set to be remodelled as low cost homes. Chair of the meeting ,Tracy Hutchinson, said it was a "credit" to Pine Developments that they were engaging with the steering group in the construction of this particular development. Picture: Paul Robinson Partnership - Credit: Archant

Plans to convert a disused holiday park ravaged by a decade of vandalism and arson into new homes have been given the go-ahead by planners.

On Wednesday, the Great Yarmouth Council development committee heard about plans to create almost 200 homes on the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby.

The development will reuse existing buildings on the site, creating 188 homes and 91 holiday lodges, alongside a convenience store and new leisure centre with gym and spa.

Hemsby village sign.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

Ward councillor, James Bensly, called for the committee to support the development and said: "Although I'm disappointed a full tourism solution wasn't achieved for the site, I can say after a decade of fighting this is the most suitable site for all.

"This derelict site has been in a managed decline for too long, with the previous owners working against the community and not with it."

Norfolk Fire Service on the scene of a chalet block fire at the former Pontins holiday park site in Hemsby.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Mr Bensly said the planning committee deserves "great credit" for refusing earlier proposals, calling it an exciting and unique opportunity that would build for Hemsby's future.

Giving support for the scheme, councillor Daniel Candon said: "This is a fantastic example of regeneration.

“Not only is it fantastic for the borough as a whole but more importantly for the community of Hemsby.

"It delivers on housing in the form of houses for large families but also for single-person households and it delivers on the local economy as well."

However, some councillors also raised concerns about the development, with councillor Emma Flaxman-Taylor asking if anything could be done to ensure the leisure centre was built and the developers not come back asking to build more housing.

Planning officer Gordon Sutherland said this could be included in the Section 106 agreement.

Several councillors expressed disappointment no affordable housing was included, but Mr Sutherland said this was not legally necessary because the site was refitting existing structures.

A new image released January 2021 showing part of the proposed new development at Pontins in Hemsby. - Credit: Paul Robinson Partnership

Simon Hendry, speaking on behalf of the developer, Pine Developments, said they had looked into affordable housing but it was not feasible while re-using structures and if they wanted to build the leisure facilities.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the plan.

Paul Robinson Partnership, the consultants involved with the proposal, said they were "really pleased" with the council's decision.