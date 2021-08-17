News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Gypsy site approval despite neighbours flooding concerns

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:33 AM August 17, 2021   
Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Upwell. Picture: Ian Burt

Four gypsy and traveller pitches have been approved for Upwell. - Credit: Ian Burt

New gypsy and traveller site pitches in a West Norfolk village have been approved, despite neighbour's concerns.

Plans for four new gypsy and Traveller pitches on the south side of Small Lode, Upwell, were brought before West Norfolk Council's planning committee on Monday.

The site, which sits in flood zone one, is made up of 0.18 hectares of unused agricultural land, boarded by two homes and another 11-pitch traveller site.

"I feel we are now surrounded on all sides by travellers sites and we are completely dominated," said Clive Payne, a Small Lode resident.

Mr Payne said the development of the first traveller site had lead to an increase of floodwater in his garden and every year it drew closer to his property. 

Vivienne Spikings Picture: Matthew Usher.

Vivienne Spikings Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

You may also want to watch:

Prue Lester from Upwell Parish Council supported Mr Payne, arguing that the site would break planning policy that states travellers sites cannot dominate a local community. 

"The reason we are looking at these additional pitches is so our children have somewhere to go," said applicant, Mark Stevens.

Most Read

  1. 1 Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table
  2. 2 Unexploded bomb discovered in Norwich
  3. 3 Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Tom Jones concert in Earlham Park?
  1. 4 Fire crews remain at herb factory fire through the night
  2. 5 Air ambulance called to serious two-vehicle collision on A144
  3. 6 Historic Norwich coffee shop to reopen under new chef
  4. 7 'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action
  5. 8 Driver in his 20s dies in A144 collision
  6. 9 Could this be the end of East Anglia's traditional thatched roofs?
  7. 10 Two car collision on A140 blocks road

"We have to drive through this part of the property to get to the part that is already licensed, it seems silly not to license it for the kids."

Mr Stevens said he was "more than willing" to include additional drainage measures and was happy for it to be included as a condition.

"We are overcrowded," Mr Stevens added, "they're all married and need a place to take the children to school."

Labour Councillor Charles Joyce proposed the application be delayed for councillors to fully examine the proposal

Labour Councillor Charles Joyce refused to vote on the application saying he felt information had been withheld - Credit: Archant

Labour's Charles Joyce said he was unable to vote on the item, arguing that information on whether the applicant and their family were actually gypsies had been withheld from them as decision-makers by officers.

Committee chairman and Upwell ward member, councillor Vivienne Spikings, said they were, adding: "I've known them since the inception of that particular site.

"They run a very tidy site, there's never any trouble, they integrate well into the neighbourhood, we've never had a problem."

However, Ms Spikings added a good neighbour would have addressed drainage issues already.

The four pitches were approved 13 for, two against and one abstention, with a condition for drainage.

West Norfolk Council
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Why council removed verified Banksy from Norfolk beach

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft

Norfolk Live

Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk farmer Luke Paterson hopes to restore Dilham Lake which was drained to create grazing land in the late 1970s

Farming

'Forgotten' Norfolk broad could be re-flooded and restored

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus