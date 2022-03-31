Greens unveil manifesto ahead of Norwich City Council elections

Voters in Norwich will go to the polls in little more than a month - and the Green Party has set out its vision to win more seats at City Hall.

The party says its priorities include tackling the cost of living crisis and rising fuel bills by insulating homes and installing renewable energy facilities.

A third of the seats at Norwich City Council are up for election on Thursday, May 5 and political parties have been pounding the streets canvassing for votes.

The city council is currently controlled by Labour, with 26 seats, the Greens have 10 and the Liberal Democrats three.

The Green Party, keen to build on its success in a by-election last June when they took one of the Sewell seats from Labour, unveiled its manifesto on Wednesday.

Along with a retrofitting taskforce to better insulate city homes, the party pledges to tackle problems with fly-tipping.

Lucy Galvin, leader of the Green Party at Norwich City Council. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Lucy Galvin, leader of the Green group, said: "People living in Norwich deserve a better quality of life.

"Greens want to establish a retrofitting taskforce in Norwich, which would help fit insulation and renewable energy supplies into existing houses, and bring down their fuel bills.

"We know that in parts of Norwich, people struggle to live with anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping, and dangerous and unpleasant objects, which are left around near their homes.

"This is unacceptable and the council needs to take action to make all our communities pleasant places to live.

"We want to improve all parts of Norwich, making sure we have better air quality, particularly around schools, and that we protect our green spaces, safeguarding habitat for wildlife, honouring our river and ensuring that everyone who lives in Norwich has access to some green space near where they live."

The names of all the candidates nominated will be published by the city council on Wednesday next week.

While people will go to the polls on May 5, the count will not be taking place until the following day, with results expected in the late afternoon.